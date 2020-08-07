by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 8, 2020 at 8:25 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Music Therapy for Corona Patients
Patients now wake up to a mix of Bollywood songs that are being played in the wards every morning in Lucknow.

Doctor Srikesh Singh, spokesperson for the RMLIMS, said, "The FM radio plays in the common area accessed by both patients and doctors. Anyone can come, listen and even dance a bit if they want. The songs are proving to be mood lifters and help in wiping off the melancholic atmosphere in the corona wards."

The 200-bed COVID hospital of the institute is in its women and child wing block on the Shaheed Path. Patients are provided with cubicles where they stay during their treatment. The nursing station is in front of the cubicles and the speakers for music have been put up here.


Doctor Devashish Shukla, senior psychiatrist with the RMLIMS, said "Music therapy has a positive impact on patients suffering from depression. With the current pandemic situation, anxiety levels go up, especially in patients suffering from corona. Hence, music will help to give patients the confidence they need for recovery."

Doctor Abhishek Shukla, an expert in geriatric medicine and founder of Aastha Geriatric Hospital, said, "Among elderly patients, music helps elevate the willpower, especially in times of sickness."

Srikesh Singh said, "Patients, at times, were seen enjoying music individually on their phones so we decided to play music for all. It does not feel like a hospital when you wake up and listen to music."

The music is played at a low volume so that it does not disturb those wanting to take a nap during the day. At night, the radio is switched off so that patients can have a sound sleep.

"There has been a positive feedback not only from patients, but also the medical staff who feel relaxed even while working under tremendous pressure," said Singh.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Mozart Effect on Babies
Mozart music can induce a short-term improvement on the performance of mental tasks and may boost brainpower in babies and make them more intelligent.
READ MORE
Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body
What is the idea behind music as a healing therapy? The position of Indian classical music in this genre of healing, though proven through the ages, has not been written about as much as it ought to.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Reiki and Pranic HealingRaga Therapy for Healing Mind and BodyMozart Effect on Babies