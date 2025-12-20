Music Therapy as a New Vital Sign for Preterm Infant Health

Delve into music medicine and why melody is becoming an essential part of neonatal intensive care units.

Measuring Heart Rate and Feeding Success through Live Music

Music Facilitates Deep Sleep and Emotional Respite in Stressful Clinical Settings

Utilizing Music Therapy to Reduce Family Anxiety

The outcomes were based on a writing by a senior doctor in the Christmas issue of BMJ. The senior physician of the paper underscores that a lullaby hour program in NICU provides a crucial mental health support to parents through a serene environment. The study shows, this evaluation continues to bring a sense of peacefulness to high-stress clinical settings. Several studies have found a positive effect of music therapy on preterm babies—although a 2021 meta-analysis highlighted the low certainty of the evidence. Mica Bernard, singer and guitarist, says: "I think it goes to show just how built in music is for human beings." Contrary to some parents' concerns, research by Music in Hospitals & Care shows that babies are frequently observed falling asleep or staying asleep during the live music. Sometimes it's played during distressing times such as clinical procedures and nappy changes. Jay Banerjee, neonatal consultant at the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, says: "The feedback from families and the clinical team here has been universally positive." The bonding element of Lullaby Hour is particularly important for parents who can't hold their baby who is in an incubator. Bernard explains: "Often, if it's the first time I've sung to a parent, it's the perfect outlet for them to be able to cry … The music helps them get in touch with what they're feeling." Gail Scott-Spicer, chief executive of Imperial Health Charity, which delivers arts programmes to hospitals, says: "The environment of a neonatal intensive care unit is, of course, quite overwhelming … To be able to bring a bit of 'normal' into that situation starts to."