Music therapy in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) does much more; it leverages parents’ emotional attachment with infants and improves babies’ key autonomic functions like respiratory stability and deep sleep.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Where medicine meets melody-Lullaby Hour brings harmony to the neonatal ICU
Go to source) The outcomes were based on a writing by a senior doctor in the Christmas issue of The BMJ.
The senior physician of the paper underscores that a lullaby hour program in NICU provides a crucial mental health support to parents through a serene environment.
The study shows, the “Lullaby Hour” program led by Music in Hospitals & Care since 2017, delivered over 90 hours of live music to around 1,000 babies in the UK throughout 2025.
This evaluation continues to bring a sense of peacefulness to high-stress clinical settings.
Measuring Heart Rate and Feeding Success through Live MusicSeveral studies have found a positive effect of music therapy on preterm babies in the NICU - including lowering heart rate and respiratory rate, as well as increasing feeding volume - although a 2021 meta-analysis highlighted the low certainty of the evidence.
Mica Bernard, singer and guitarist, says: “When I’m singing to the baby, I can literally see their heart rate calming down or their oxygen increasing. I think it goes to show just how built in music is for human beings.”
Music Facilitates Deep Sleep and Emotional Respite in Stressful Clinical SettingsContrary to some parents’ concerns, research by Music in Hospitals & Care shows that babies are frequently observed falling asleep or staying asleep during the live music. Sometimes it’s played during distressing times such as clinical procedures and nappy changes.
Jay Banerjee, neonatal consultant at the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, says: “These music sessions not only help parents bond with their baby but also provide a moment’s respite from an uncertain and stressful situation. The feedback from families and the clinical team here has been universally positive.”
Utilizing Music Therapy to Reduce Family AnxietyThe bonding element of Lullaby Hour is particularly important for parents who can’t hold their baby who is in an incubator.
Bernard explains: “Often, if it’s the first time I’ve sung to a parent, it’s the perfect outlet for them to be able to cry … The music helps them get in touch with what they’re feeling.”
The music also provides some sense of normality in intensive care wards.
Gail Scott-Spicer, chief executive of Imperial Health Charity, which delivers arts programmes to hospitals, says: “The environment of a neonatal intensive care unit is, of course, quite overwhelming … To be able to bring a bit of ‘normal’ into that situation starts to explain the really positive health outcomes for the babies, and it reduces stress and anxiety for the families.”
