Music Can be Used as a Potential Sleep Aid

by Iswarya on  November 16, 2018 at 9:53 AM
Music not only has the potential to help lower anxiety and negative effects of physical pain but also serve as an inexpensive, non-pharmaceutical sleep aid for people with sleep disorders. The findings of the study are published in the journal PLOS ONE.
Music Can be Used as a Potential Sleep Aid

Sleep loss is a widespread problem and poses serious physical and economic consequences. However, there is a lack of systematic data on how widely it is used, why people opt for music as a sleep aid, or what music works.

"The study offers new understanding into the complex motivations that drive people to reach for music as a sleep aid and the reasons why so many find it effective," said researchers including Tabitha Trahan from the University of Sheffield in the UK.

Further, to understand why people opt for music as a sleep aid, or what music works, the team investigated music as a sleep aid within the general public via an online survey that scored musicality, sleep habits, and open-text responses on what music helps sleep and why.

They examined 651 adults, who provided new evidence into the relationship between music and sleep in a population that ranged widely in age, musicality, sleep habits, and stress levels.

The results showed that 62 percent use music to help them sleep.

Even those who do not suffer from sleep disorders use music in their everyday lives to help improve the quality of their sleep experiences.

Studies have shown that music has many promising neurological and physiological effects that may be indicative of its effective use in the fight against sleep loss.

The subjective psychological benefits of music have also been linked to chemical changes observed via hormone levels as music increased oxytocin and accordingly levels of relaxation as well as decrease negative thoughts, the study noted.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Harmful Effects of Listening to Music Over Earphones / Headphones

Effects of over-exposure to loud music from earphones is gaining concern. Headphones used at unsafe volumes for prolonged periods may result in hearing loss.

Music and Fitness / Effects of Music on Exercise

In a fitness program, music has a favourable impact on the energy, physical performance (psychophysiology), and emotions (psychology) of an individual. The tempo influences the rate of physical activity.

Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body

What is the idea behind music as a healing therapy? The position of Indian classical music in this genre of healing, though proven through the ages, has not been written about as much as it ought to.

Learning Music Promotes Creativity

Training in musical improvisation may teach the brain to think differently, finds a recent research at the Columbia University. The brains of improvisers show a pattern of electrical activity distinct from non-improvising musicians.

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

