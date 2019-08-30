medindia

Music-based Biofeedback Improves Deadlift Technique

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 30, 2019 at 1:20 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Real-time, music-based feedback system was found to improve deadlift technique, revealed study of 31 recreational weightlifters. Valerio Lorenzoni of Ghent University, Belgium, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.
Music-based Biofeedback Improves Deadlift Technique
Music-based Biofeedback Improves Deadlift Technique

Sensors placed on the body can provide real-time measurements that help an individual monitor their own athletic performance or progress during rehabilitation. Known as biofeedback, this approach may be especially useful when access to a trainer or therapist is unfeasible, such as during in-home workouts.

Show Full Article


For the new study, Lorenzoni and colleagues designed a music-based biofeedback system for helping weightlifters improve their technique while performing a weightlifting exercise known as the deadlift. A person using the system dons 22 body sensors that monitor deadlift technique. Then, they perform deadlifts while listening to music composed by the researchers. Bad technique lowers the sound quality of the music, while improved technique restores it.

To test this system, the scientists recruited 31 recreational weightlifters and divided them into two groups. One group performed deadlifts while receiving the music-based feedback, while the other group received feedback directly from instructors. For simplicity, feedback was provided for only two deadlift technique parameters.

The researchers found that both feedback types resulted in improved deadlift technique among the participants. Both resulted in similar levels of improvement, and participants reported similar levels of clarity and enjoyment for both. These findings suggest that music-based biofeedback could be a useful tool for weight training.

The authors note that future research could explore the long-term effectiveness of their new feedback system. They also suggest that the system could be improved by increasing its portability, and it could be applied to additional parameters of weight training technique.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Harmful Effects of Listening to Music Over Earphones / Headphones

Effects of over-exposure to loud music from earphones is gaining concern. Headphones used at unsafe volumes for prolonged periods may result in hearing loss.

Test your Knowledge on Exercise Addiction

Exercise addiction, or exercise dependence, is a compulsive habit of engaging in an extreme physical activity performed beyond the required level of fitness. Exercise addicts may start physical activity for weight control and falsely believe that ...

Benefits of Aerobic Exercises

Aerobics is a physical exercise that includes activities like dance, cycling, running, stretching and many more. Aerobic exercise can benefit your health in many ways.

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.

Biofeedback Treatment for Anxiety, Migraine and Blood Pressure

Biofeedback is a feedback system where changes in physiology are detected and controlled. It helps in treatment of many disorders, especially psychosomatic ones.

More News on:

Biofeedback Treatment for Anxiety, Migraine and Blood Pressure 

What's New on Medindia

New Treatment for Prostate Cancer Could Soon be Available

Home Remedies for White Teeth

CRISPR Gene Editing can Stop Progression of Triple-negative Breast Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive