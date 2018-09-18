medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Muscle Relaxants May Up Respiratory Complications

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 18, 2018 at 3:52 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Muscle relaxants which play an important part in anesthesia during certain major operations may raise the risk of respiratory complications after surgery, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.
Muscle Relaxants May Up Respiratory Complications
Muscle Relaxants May Up Respiratory Complications

Studies have, however, hinted at respiratory risks connected with these drugs. POPULAR, a major prospective observational European study supported by the European Society of Anaesthesiology (ESA) and led by the Technical University of Munich (TUM), has confirmed the association between use of muscle relaxants and respiratory complications and assessed the chances of the current avoidance strategies.

Anesthetics make patients unconscious during operation and prevent them from feeling pain. Muscles, however, are not paralyzed by these drugs and may still move. "To prevent this, we also use muscle relaxants or, more precisely, neuromuscular blocking agents," says Professor Manfred Blobner, an anesthesiologist at TUM's Clinic for Anesthesiology and Intensive Care.

"These drugs are particularly needed when operating on a patient's chest or abdomen. They are also used to protect the vocal cords from injury when a tube is placed in the airway to allow artificial ventilation," says Blobner who is the chair of the POPULAR steering committee, a multinational group of researchers from TUM School of Medicine, Karolinska Institutet, University Hospital of Bonn, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Université de Lorraine Nancy, and the Faculty of Medicine University of Liverpool.

The prospective observational POPULAR study collected data from 22,803 patients of 211 hospitals in 28 European countries.

Results Confirm Risk for Patients

The first results from this study are published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. They confirm what earlier studies based on pre-existing data had hinted at: The use of neuromuscular blockers during general anesthesia is associated with a significantly increased risk of several respiratory complications after surgery.

The most common complications involving the respiratory system were a reduced capacity of the lung transiently to absorb oxygen (5.2%), and infections of the lung and respiratory tract (2.5%). Roughly three-quarters of all patients (17150 people) were treated with neuromuscular blocking agents. They were shown to have a significantly higher risk (+4.4%) of developing any type of respiratory complication.

Neither Monitoring Nor Drugs Lower the Risk

The study did not look into how the use of muscle relaxants might cause the negative effects. Earlier studies have shown that even small amounts of muscle relaxants remaining in the bodies of patients could be responsible for some of the complications.

The data from POPULAR, however, show that established techniques used to avoid residual neuromuscular block do not lower the patients' risk of pulmonary complications.

Neither drugs reversing the effects of the muscle relaxants nor monitoring of neuromuscular function during anesthesia to make sure that the muscle function is completely recovered did change the respiratory outcome.

The research team points out that this does not mean that these measures are unable to reduce residual paralysis, but they must be used correctly. There may be flaws in the way these measures are implemented as well as other unknown causes for the complications.

Blocking Agents Remain Important and Helpful

"It's important to note that neuromuscular blocking agents have made surgery considerably safer and more effective since their introduction several decades ago," says Professor Blobner.

"We have constantly refined both the drugs and the techniques used. Many operations would not be possible without them. Still, the results from POPULAR raise important questions."

Blobner and co-authors are planning to implement more targeted studies to identify the underlying mechanisms behind their findings.

"Based on our results, we believe that patients undergoing minor surgical procedures that do not necessarily require neuromuscular blocking drugs might benefit from avoiding them. Using devices like laryngeal masks for anesthesia instead of tracheal tubes that go past the vocal cords could prove helpful as well," says Blobner.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

After Surgery, Muscle Relaxants May Increase Risk Of Breathing Problems

After Surgery, Muscle Relaxants May Increase Risk Of Breathing Problems

After a surgery, muscle relaxants given to millions of patients during general anaesthesia are associated with an increased risk of serious breathing problems.

General Anesthesia

General Anesthesia

General anesthesia is treatment with medications that induce a state of deep sleep and unconsciousness in the patient in order to be pain free during surgery.

How Effective Are Muscle Relaxants and Neuromodulators for Rheumatoid Arthritis Pain Management?

How Effective Are Muscle Relaxants and Neuromodulators for Rheumatoid Arthritis Pain Management?

Pain management is of utmost importance for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, so three researchers in Australia analyzed existing study data to find whether two different classes of drugs can help.

Muscle Relaxants and Antihistamines Drugs are High Risk Drugs In Elderly Population

Muscle Relaxants and Antihistamines Drugs are High Risk Drugs In Elderly Population

Skeletal muscle relaxants (SMRs) and antihistamines drugs are high risk medications in the elderly as per a recent study.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Dystonia

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

More News on:

Asbestosis Dystonia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Polyarthritis

Polyarthritis

Polyarthritis refers to pain in four or more joints simultaneously due to various causes ranging ...

 Gardner Syndrome / Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

Gardner Syndrome / Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

Gardner or Gardner''s syndrome, also known as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), is an autosomal ...

 Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Beetroot tea is a healthy beverage, which is extremely beneficial for high blood pressure, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive