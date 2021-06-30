Muscle Proteins Quantity Reduced in Type 2 Diabetes

The protein composition of the thigh muscle was surveyed in a new study in men whose glucose tolerance varied from normal to that associated with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. A total of 148 muscle samples were analysed, which was published in the iScience journal.
"Our study is the broadest report on human muscle proteomes so far. The findings confirm earlier observations that have exposed abnormalities in muscle mitochondria in connection with type 2 diabetes," says Docent Heikki Koistinen from the University of Helsinki, Helsinki University Hospital and Minerva Foundation Institute for Medical Research, who headed the study.
Mass spectrometry enabled them to identify over 2,000 muscle proteins.
‘Physical activity plays a vital role in reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.’
The greatest changes were seen in type 2 diabetes, where the quantity of more than 400 proteins had primarily dropped. Most of these proteins were associated with mitochondrial energy metabolism.
The results highlight the significance of mitochondria when prediabetes is progressing toward type 2 diabetes.
"We found that the levels of mitochondrial muscle proteins are clearly reduced already in prediabetes," Koistinen notes.
Abnormalities were also seen, both in conjunction with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, in the concentration of a range of phosphoproteins, which affect metabolism and muscle function.
"Still, there already exists an excellent and economical targeted therapy, since regular physical activity increases the number of muscle mitochondria and improves metabolism diversely," Koistinen points out.
Physical activity is also key when reducing the risk of developing diabetes.
"You can halve the risk of developing diabetes by losing weight, increasing physical activity and observing a healthy diet," Koistinen says.
Source: Medindia