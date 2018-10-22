medindia
Muscle Mass Plays a Key Role in a Person's Overall Health Status

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 22, 2018 at 12:20 PM Research News
Muscle mass plays a vital role in evaluating a person's overall health status, reports a new study.
  • A comprehensive review published in Annals of Medicine confirms low muscle mass is linked to an increased risk of serious health complications and decreased survival
  • Growing scientific evidence suggests muscle mass should be a key factor in evaluating a person's health status, especially if living with a chronic disease

Adults go to the doctor roughly three times a year. During their visit, vitals are taken such as blood pressure, pulse, and weight, but are these measurements really showing the full picture of a person's overall health? Extensive research shows healthcare professionals should be considering something often overlooked -- muscle mass.

A new review paper published in Annals of Medicine, and supported by Abbott, confirms the critical role muscle mass plays in health with studies demonstrating that people with less muscle had more surgical and post-operative complications, longer hospital stays, lower physical function, poorer quality of life and overall lower survival.

The review examined the latest research over the course of a year (January 2016 - January 2017) including more than 140 studies in inpatient, outpatient, and long-term care settings, and had one resounding conclusion -- muscle mass matters. The data show muscle mass can say a lot about a person's overall health status, especially if living with a chronic disease. For example:
  • A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) showed women with breast cancer who had more muscle had a nearly 60 percent better chance of survival.
  • Patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) with more muscle spend less time on the ventilator -- as well as less time in the ICU -- and have a better chance of survival.
  • People with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) who have more muscle experience better respiratory outcomes and lower occurrence of osteopenia or osteoporosis.
  • In the long-term care setting, a study found individuals with lower muscle mass had more severe Alzheimer's.

    • "Muscle mass should be looked at as a new vital sign," said Carla Prado, Ph.D., R.D., associate professor at the University of Alberta and principal author of the paper. "If healthcare professionals identify and treat low muscle mass, they can significantly improve their patients' health outcomes. Fortunately, advances in technology are making it easier for practitioners to measure muscle mass."

    Muscle Up For Better Health

    For decades, healthcare professionals have relied on body mass index (BMI) to assess a person's health, mainly because it requires a simple calculation. But, this measurement can be misleading since it doesn't distinguish between muscle mass and fat mass.

    Low muscle mass can occur at any body weight, so someone who is normal weight may appear healthy when they can in fact lack muscle. While there's potential for body composition tools -- which measure muscle mass -- to become more routinely used and available in healthcare settings, health professionals can use screening questionnaires and other simple methods to identify people at risk.

    "Muscle may be skin deep, but it should be top of mind based on the growing body of science," said Suzette Pereira, Ph.D., research scientist at Abbott and one of the paper authors.

    "Something as simple as the firmness of a person's handshake can give a lot of insight into their overall health, and it's never too late to rebuild muscle with good nutrition, including protein, and proper exercise."

    Source: Eurekalert

Sarcopenia

Sarcopenia

Sarcopenia is the loss of skeletal muscle mass, strength and function associated with the aging process.

High Protein Intake Maintains Muscle Mass in Middle-Aged Men

High Protein Intake Maintains Muscle Mass in Middle-Aged Men

A high protein intake may be necessary to maintain muscle mass in middle-aged men.

Whey Protein Supplement Repairs, Rejuvenates Muscles In The Elderly

Whey Protein Supplement Repairs, Rejuvenates Muscles In The Elderly

A combination of whey protein supplements and other ingredients in a ready-to-drink formula can greatly improve the physical strength of the elderly.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Dystonia

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

