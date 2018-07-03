Mumbaikars to Ride the Road to Create Mental Health Awareness

Font : A- A+



The third edition of "Ride to Mpower/ mental health" cycle ride aims to create awareness and erase the stigma associated with mental health illnesses in India.

Mumbaikars to Ride the Road to Create Mental Health Awareness



More than 2,500 local cyclists and fitness enthusiasts will be participating the event which is going to be conducted on Sunday, 11th March, 2018.



‘With Bollywood and sports celebrities, social activists and fitness freaks Rahul Bose and Suresh Raina as the flag bearers for this unique initiative, Multiply Ride To Mpower will see the support of business leaders, mental health activists, inspirational youth icons and city-based school children.’ Ride to Mpower/



With Bollywood and sports celebrities, social activists and fitness freaks Rahul Bose and Suresh Raina as the flagbearers for this unique initiative, Multiply Ride To Mpower will see the support of business leaders, mental health activists, inspirational youth icons and city-based school children.



The brainchild of Mrs. Neerja Birla and Ms. Ananya Birla, Mpower endeavors to be the movement to affect change and proactively champion mental health causes, create awareness, advocate prevention and provide services with a professional, holistic and multi-disciplinary approach.



On



Commenting on the launch of Ride to Mpower, Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder, and Chairperson, Mpower, said, "The Multiply Ride to Mpower initiative will bring together fitness aficionados to spread awareness about mental health because physical fitness is key to mental wellness. Through this platform, we urge everybody to take a pledge and support the mental health cause. We are very happy that Rahul Bose has lent his support to help us spread the word."



Mr. Mayank Bathwal, CEO Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited and health enthusiast said, "I am happy to partner with Multiply Ride to Mpower initiative, that aims to spread awareness towards mental health. Through this initiative, it's an attempt to educate the masses and create an impact leading to acceptance of mental health challenges in order to eradicate the stigma associated with it.



Rahul Bose, Bollywood celebrity, and fitness enthusiast said, "Mental Health is a serious cause of concern in India. It takes a lot of courage to come out and speak about the issues one is going through. I'm proud to be a part of the Multiply Ride To Mpower initiative which will create more awareness for mental wellbeing and encourage people to face the issues affecting them. I wholeheartedly pledge my support for this cause and so should you."



Source: Medindia More than 2,500 local cyclists and fitness enthusiasts will be participating the event which is going to be conducted on Sunday, 11th March, 2018.Ride to Mpower/ Mental Health presented by Aditya Birla Wellness Private Limited, and developed by Aditya Birla Sports this cycle ride will be held on 11th March 2018. With NCPA as the start-point, cyclists can cover distances of 15Kms, to Haji Ali Junction and 30Kms to the Bandra Worli Sealink and return to NCPA.With Bollywood and sports celebrities, social activists and fitness freaks Rahul Bose and Suresh Raina as the flagbearers for this unique initiative, Multiply Ride To Mpower will see the support of business leaders, mental health activists, inspirational youth icons and city-based school children.The brainchild of Mrs. Neerja Birla and Ms. Ananya Birla, Mpower endeavors to be the movement to affect change and proactively champion mental health causes, create awareness, advocate prevention and provide services with a professional, holistic and multi-disciplinary approach.On World Suicide Prevention Day , Mpower launched the 'Ear For You' Movement, striving towards the encouragement of dialogue on mental health issues Commenting on the launch of Ride to Mpower, Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder, and Chairperson, Mpower, said, "The Multiply Ride to Mpower initiative will bring together fitness aficionados to spread awareness about mental health because physical fitness is key to mental wellness. Through this platform, we urge everybody to take a pledge and support the mental health cause. We are very happy that Rahul Bose has lent his support to help us spread the word."Mr. Mayank Bathwal, CEO Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited and health enthusiast said, "I am happy to partner with Multiply Ride to Mpower initiative, that aims to spread awareness towards mental health. Through this initiative, it's an attempt to educate the masses and create an impact leading to acceptance of mental health challenges in order to eradicate the stigma associated with it.Rahul Bose, Bollywood celebrity, and fitness enthusiast said, "Mental Health is a serious cause of concern in India. It takes a lot of courage to come out and speak about the issues one is going through. I'm proud to be a part of the Multiply Ride To Mpower initiative which will create more awareness for mental wellbeing and encourage people to face the issues affecting them. I wholeheartedly pledge my support for this cause and so should you."Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: