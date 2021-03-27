Mumbai COVID Centre Fire: Toll Rises To 10

‘COVID-19: At least 10 people dead after fire at coronavirus hospital in India.’

Mumbai Fire Brigade with 10 tenders and disaster teams rushed to combat the blaze and to rescue and transfer the Covid patients to other hospitals in the vicinity.Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, other top fire brigade, police and civic officials rushed to the spot.The dead victims have been identified as: Nisar Javedchand, 74, Govind Das, 80, Manjula Batharia, 65, Ambaji Patil 65 and his wife Sunanda Patil 58, Sudhir Lad, 66, and others have yet not been identified, said a BMC official.Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party former MP Kirit Somaiya alleged that the Sunrise Hospital and Dreams Mall were constructed by scam-hit HDIL from the PMC Bank's monies and were allegedly given a conditional Occupation Certificate by the BMC.Refuting the charges, the Operations Head of the Sunrise Hospital, Satyendra Tiwari said that the recently-started hospital had all the licences/permissions in place and the fire broke out in the mall below and not in the third floor hospital premises.While the BMC has ordered a probe into the incident, CoP Nagrale warned that anybody found guilty in the incident would face stringent action.Meanwhile, the rescued patients were shifted to the jumbo Covid field hospital in Mulund, Fortis Hospital and other hospitals in the vicinity.Source: IANS