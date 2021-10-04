by Colleen Fleiss on  April 10, 2021 at 12:35 PM Coronavirus News
Mumbai COVID-19 Tally Crosses Half Million Mark
In Mumbai, the COVID-19 tally has surpassed half million cases since the outbreak of the pandemic 13 months ago, as the state entered its first 'weekend lockdown' era, health officials said here on Friday.

Adding 9,202 new cases - up from 8,938 a day earlier, the city's tally shot to 501,182 till date, 5 days after notching the highest daily infections of 11,206 on April 4.

With 58,993 new infections - up from 56,286 new patients on Thursday, but lower than the peak of 59,907 (April 7), the state's tally shot up to 32,88,540.


The state fatalities came down from 376 a day earlier to 301, taking the death toll to 57,329 now, again the worst in the country.

The state recovery rate dropped again from 82.05 per cent on Thursday to 81.96 per cent, while the death rate worsened from 1.77 per cent a day earlier to 1.74 per cent, and the number of active cases jumped up to 534,603.

The Covid situation overall continued to remain grim as a massive vaccine shortage loomed with many vaccination centres in the city and state shutting down inoculations temporarily.

The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - notched 18,408 new cases, lower than the peak daily infections of 19,952 (April 7) - taking up its total to 10,45,980, while deaths zoomed up from 20,887 to 20,939 now.

Nagpur led the state with 48 deaths, while there were 43 fatalities in Pune, 35 in Mumbai, 29 in Nanded, 25 in Solapur, 16 in Nashik, 12 in Satara, 11 in Jalna, nine deaths in Nandurbar, eight each in Thane, Aurangabad, and Latur, six in Raigad, five in Akola, four each in Sangli, Parbhani, and Beed, three each in Palghar, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, and Buldhana, two each in Osmanabad, Washim, Bhandara, and Chandrapur, and one each in Dhule, Sindhudurg, Hingoli, and Wardha. Two deaths were of people from outside.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation dropped marginally to 26,95,065, while those shunted to institutional quarantine went up to 24,157.

Source: IANS

