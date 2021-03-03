Multivariable Model Identifies Risk Stratification In Renal Cell Carcinoma

They analyzed retrospective data from IGReCC (Institut Gustave Roussy Renal Cell Carcinoma) database using a
with backward selection procedure and a Classification and Regression Tree Analysis (CART). And overall survival was defined from the start of 1L therapy to death or last follow-up.
‘Patients in the intermediate-risk (IR) group in clear-cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), have a heterogeneous prognosis where elevated platelet count reflects the cancer-related inflammatory status. This helps formulate one of the most important challenges in mRCC that is, how prognostic stratification will guide front-line treatment selection and further explore optimal clinical trials design and stratification.’
There were 777 patients with ccRCC who underwent treatment with an anti-VEGF 1L therapy from 2005 to 2017. Among them, 571 patients who were evaluable for IMDC score, 290 (51%) were classified as IR. It was observed that elevated platelet (PLT) count identified a subgroup of patients with poor outcome in the IMDC intermediate-risk population with ccRCC.
The Multivariable Model
"The risk stratification models for metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) patients were developed as a clinical tool to guide counseling, to predict individual patient prognosis and also to design clinical trial",
says Dr. Laurence Albiges from The Université Paris-Saclay.
Median OS for patients with PLT > UNL (upper normal level) was 18 months versus 29 months for patients with normal PLT count.
The study thereby states that the patients in the IR group have a heterogeneous prognosis where elevated platelet count reflects the cancer-related inflammatory status
and seems to segregate patients with the worst prognosis
in the intermediate-risk group.
This helps formulate one of the most important challenges in mRCC, that is, how prognostic stratification will guide front-line treatment selection and further explore optimal clinical trials design and stratification
Source: Medindia