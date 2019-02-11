In patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis EMA's safety committee (PRAC) has recommended restrictions on the use of Lemtrada (alemtuzumab).

Multiple Sclerosis Treatment: New Insights

‘Immune-mediated conditions can occur many months after treatment while serious disorders of the heart, circulation and bleeding may develop within days of receiving Lemtrada.’

New measures have been recommended for identifying and promptly dealing with adverse effects that might occur after treatment with Lemtrada. It should be given in a hospital with ready access to intensive care facilities and specialists who can manage serious adverse reactions.



The PRAC has also recommended updating the physician's guide and the patient information pack with advice to minimise the risk of serious heart, circulation and bleeding disorders that may occur shortly after the infusion (drip) as well as autoimmune conditions that could occur many months after the last Lemtrada treatment.



The new recommendations replace the temporary measures issued in April 2019 while the PRAC's review was under way.



The PRAC recommendations will now be sent to EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP), which will adopt the Agency's final opinion.



The recommendations reflect PRAC's review of reports concerning rare but serious effects, including deaths, from immune-mediated conditions (caused by the body's defence system not working properly) and serious heart, circulation and bleeding disorders, including stroke.