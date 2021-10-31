About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Multiple Roles of Dopamine Explored!

by Karishma Abhishek on October 31, 2021 at 3:58 PM
Font : A-A+

Multiple Roles of Dopamine Explored!

Dopamine - one of the most contributing neurotransmitters of the brain has achieved an almost mythical status. It has been known to be involved in various brain functions like learning, motivation, and movement.

However, a new study at the Rockefeller University has dived deep into the question by looking instead at the much simpler brain of the fruit fly, whose neurons and their connections have been mapped in detail, as published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

Advertisement


Smells are important to flies. When the fly encounters an odor and then gets a sugar reward, a quick release of dopamine alters the strength of connections between neurons of the mushroom body (brain center for olfactory learning).

Dopamine and Learning

This essentially helps the fly to make new associations and change its future response to that odor. Interestingly, the present study discovered that the same dopamine neurons also correlate strongly with the animal's on-going behavior.
Advertisement

The team noticed on-going dopamine signaling even in the absence of rewards. The same neurons that helped the flies learn associations also fired frequently as the animal moved.

Hence, this dopaminergic neuron activity is not involved in encoding the mechanics of movement alone, but rather appears to reflect the motivation or goal underlying the fly's actions in real-time.

Multiple Roles

"There seems to be an intimate connection between learning and motivation, two different facets of what dopamine does. That raised the question, are these neurons representing specific aspects of the movement, like how the animal is moving its legs, or are they related to something else, like the goal of the animal?," says Vanessa Ruta from Rockefeller University, who led the study.

The study utilized a virtual-reality system to further explore this aspect. It was found that the activity of dopamine neurons closely reflects movements as they were happening, but only when the flies engage in purposeful tracking, and not when they are just wandering about.

The study further revealed how one dopamine pathway can perform two functions: conveying motivational signals to rapidly shape on-going behaviors while also providing instructive signals to guide future behavior through learning.

Dopamine is thereby involved in more continuous and dynamic learning than previously thought.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Shielding Effect of Gut Macrophages
Alzheimer’s Progression – Revised! >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Dopamine Therapy Improves Cognitive Function in Alzheimer’s Disease
Dopamine Therapy Improves Cognitive Function in Alzheimer’s Disease
Treatment with rotigotine helps in reducing symptoms associated with the frontal lobe cognitive ......
Happy Hormone Dopamine Drives Passion In Men
Happy Hormone Dopamine Drives Passion In Men
Dopamine or happy hormone drives passion in men. The hormone dopamine is also responsible for ......
Role of Dopamine in Heroin Addiction
Role of Dopamine in Heroin Addiction
Dopamine plays an important role in reinforcing the effects of heroin and could help refine the ......
Dopamine, Biological Clock Linked to Snacking, Overeating and Obesity
Dopamine, Biological Clock Linked to Snacking, Overeating and Obesity
Dopamine signaling in the brain governs the circadian biological clock and leads to the consumption ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close