medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Multidrug-resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Successful in Children

by Deepa Lakshmi on  August 24, 2018 at 7:00 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Tuberculosis treatment is successful in children with multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), reveals an international systematic review published in the journal PLOS Medicine.
Multidrug-resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Successful in Children
Multidrug-resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Successful in Children

The study, which involved a collaborative group of international researchers, included a systematic review and patient data meta-analysis on the clinical characteristics and treatment outcomes of 975 children from 18 countries. The results show that 78% (764 of 975) of these children had successful treatment outcomes when treated with second-line MDR-TB drugs.

The study was used to inform the World Health Organization guidelines on treatment of MDR-TB in children."An estimated 32 000 children develop multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (resistant to the two main TB drugs, namely isoniazid and rifampicin), each year. Treatment for MDR-TB is of a longer duration and requires drugs that are more toxic.

These regimens are frequently hard to tolerate, particularly in children, due to the length of treatment, drug toxicity and the lack of child-friendly formulations," said one of the authors Prof. Anneke Hesseling from the Desmond Tutu TB Centre, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University.

"To date, little has been known about the optimal treatment for these children. This review therefore gives vitally important information as to potential outcomes and some very good news for the TB field."

"There are too few examples where researchers share their data for the public good, and this is impressively what this global team of researchers did - this helped to ensure that we could capture all published and unpublished evidence for treating children with MDR-TB.

The search yielded 2772 reports and, ultimately, 33 studies were eligible for inclusion," said Dr Tamara Kredo, co-author and Senior Specialist at Cochrane South Africa, an intramural research unit of the South African Medical Research Council.

Need for HIV treatment

The review also showed the urgent need for HIV treatment in children with HIV and TB co-infection. TB treatment was less successful in children who were HIV positive but not receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART).

"Treatment was successful in only 56% of children with bacteriologically confirmed TB who were infected with HIV who did not receive any antiretroviral treatment during MDR-TB therapy," said Hesseling, "compared to 82% in children infected with HIV who received ART during MDR-TB therapy."

"This highlights the urgent need for ART in these children, which should be a priority in our setting, where rates of HIV/TB coinfection are so high," she added.

Malnutrition was shown as another factor that affected treatment outcome and highlights the need for aggressive solutions.

Second-line injectable agents and high-dose isoniazid were associated with treatment success. However, a high proportion of children with non-severe disease who received no second-line injectable agents still did well.

"This means children with non-severe disease may be able to be spared from these more toxic medications," said Hesseling.

"Further work is still needed on individual drug effects on treatment outcome," added Kredo. "Although these results were used to update the WHO guidelines, further rigorously collected evidence is needed to help guide the management of MDR-TB treatment in children globally.

This work gives us more understanding of the potential success of treatment, the potential for certain children to receive less-intensive, less-toxic regimens, and an understanding of risk factors for poor outcomes across settings, which is important for designing future treatment regimens."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Related Links

Discovering New Tuberculosis Drugs from Old Antibiotics

Discovering New Tuberculosis Drugs from Old Antibiotics

Tuberculosis along with other deadly microbial diseases can be easily treated effectively by future drugs simply by researching the existing antibiotics.

Efforts to Address the Burden of TB Should be Redoubled in India

Efforts to Address the Burden of TB Should be Redoubled in India

TB treatment in the private sector is twice as much as in the public sector. In 2014, there were 17.793 million patient-months of anti-TB treatment in the private sector.

TB Drug Resistance Linked to Speedy Drug Metabolism

TB Drug Resistance Linked to Speedy Drug Metabolism

Multidrug resistant tuberculosis (TB) is more likely caused in patients by speedy drug metabolism rather than inconsistent doses, as is widely believed, scientists have revealed.

TB Drug Resistance is Not More Likely to Evolve in HIV-Positive Patients

TB Drug Resistance is Not More Likely to Evolve in HIV-Positive Patients

A parallel HIV pandemic amplifies the tuberculosis epidemic, with ongoing efforts around the world to tackle these potentially fatal diseases.

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Diet in Tuberculosis

Diet in Tuberculosis

Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.

Fever

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Pleural Effusion

Pleural Effusion

Pleural effusion is the accumulation of fluid in the space between the two coverings (pleura) of the lung. The ability of the lung to expand is affected.

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Tuberculin skin test and Interferon  Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Stomach Tuberculosis

Stomach Tuberculosis

Abdominal tuberculosis, which is a form of extrapulmonary tuberculosis, affects the gastrointestinal tract, spleen, pancreas, liver, peritoneum, omentum and lymph nodes adjacent to these organs.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.

More News on:

Tuberculosis Height and Weight-Kids Tracheostomy Pleural Effusion Silicosis Screening Tests for Tuberculosis Fever Cough Symptom Evaluation Diet in Tuberculosis Stomach Tuberculosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Healthy Weight Gain Foods for Kids

Top 10 Healthy Weight Gain Foods for Kids

Underweight and malnourished kids are at an increased risk of infections and poor immunity. Read ...

 Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat is used to treat Fabry disease, a rare inherited disorder in adult patients whose ...

 Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Metastatic or secondary cancer or bone mets is a cancer that has spread from a different part of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive