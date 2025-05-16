Mucus Plugs in the Lungs Could Be Speeding Up COPD

Persistent mucus plugs in the lungs are linked to accelerated lung function loss in COPD, pointing to new therapeutic strategies.
Persistent mucus buildup in the lungs has been linked to faster progression of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to findings from Mass General Brigham (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Longitudinal Changes in Airway Mucus Plugs and FEV1 in COPD
Go to source). In people with COPD, those who had airway-blocking mucus plugs over a five-year span experienced more rapid lung function decline than those without such plugs. The results suggest that therapies aimed at clearing these plugs could help slow disease progression and enhance patients' quality of life. Findings were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Mucus Plugs and Lung Decline“Mucus plugs can come and go; in some people they resolve, and in others they seem to stick around,” said lead author Sofia Mettler, M.D., MSc, a clinical fellow in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. “If the mucus plugs resolve, the patients have a slower lung function decline than those who have a persisting block.”
Senior author Alejandro Diaz, M.D., MPH, of the BWH Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, and team previously published a paper linking mucus plugs to increased mortality in patients with COPD, even for those who were not experiencing the hallmark symptoms like cough and phlegm production. The researchers next wanted to figure out how the persistence or resolution of mucus plugs influence the progression of the disease.
Examining Long-Term Lung Changes in Smokers With COPDThey examined data from 2,118 participants in the NIH-funded COPDGene study, which included participants who smoked at least 10 pack-years and were diagnosed with COPD. The researchers assessed the participants’ forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1)—a measure of lung function—and looked at whether mucus plugs were present. They looked for evidence of mucus plugs on CT scans at two timepoints: the initial assessment and a follow-up conducted five years later.
They found that the group of patients with persistent mucus plugs (present at both assessments), and the group who had newly developed mucus plugs by the follow-up, had significantly faster lung function decline (23.2ml/year and 17.7ml/year less FEV1 respectively) compared to the group who did not have mucus plugs at either time. This decline in function was more pronounced among those who resumed or continued smoking during the study period. Notably, patients whose mucus plugs were present during the initial screening, but resolved by the follow-up, showed no difference in lung function decline compared to those without mucus plugs at either time.
“Because it is an observational study, we cannot conclude a causal relationship,” said Mettler. “So the next logical step is to conduct a clinical trial to see if mucus plugs are really what’s responsible for the change in lung function decline.”
