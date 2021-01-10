MSD Pharma Launches First Gender-Neutral HPV Vaccine

Advertisement

This vaccine should be administered as an intramuscular injection. It is administered in three doses over a duration of six months scheduled as 0, 2, and 6 months. It offers protection against 9 types of HPV serotypes namely 6, 11, 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58.It is given to girls and women in the age group 9 to 26 years and boys in the age group 9 to 15 years.It offers protection against 9 types of HPV. It will aid in reducing cancers causing HPV types of viruses among girls and women aged 9 to 26 years and boys aged 9 to 15 years.This will down the burden of vulvar cancer, vulvar cancer, anal cancer, and anal cancer among females and preventing intraepithelial neoplasia, genital warts, precancerous or dysplastic lesions, and anal cancer among boys.HPV does not differentiate between females or males. Vaccination of both girls and boys against infectious diseases is a common practice. As of today, almost 25 countries recommend 'Gender Neutral Vaccine' programs for protecting both girls and boys against infectious diseases.HPV-Gender Neutral Vaccinations facilitate a more rapid reduction in HPV-related diseases as well as increased resilience towards temporary drops in vaccination coverage.Source: Medindia