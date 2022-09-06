About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

mRNA Vaccine Trial for Pancreatic Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on June 9, 2022 at 11:02 PM
Font : A-A+

mRNA Vaccine Trial for Pancreatic Cancer

An mRNA-based vaccine for pancreatic cancer has shown promise for remission, revealed the world's first trial, led by an Indian-American doctor.

The new shot is developed by BioNTech based on the same technology used by the German biotech company along with its US partner Pfizer to develop vaccines against Covid-19.

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer


Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.
Advertisement


The groundbreaking trial led by Dr. Vinod Balachandran at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in New York, showed that half of the patients remained cancer-free 18 months after having their tumors removed and receiving the jabs.

The key to these vaccines appears to be proteins in the pancreatic tumors, called neoantigens, which alert the immune system to keep cancer at bay, according to MSK. The promising results were also presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference in Chicago.
Quiz on Pancreatic Cancer

Quiz on Pancreatic Cancer


Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed at a late stage and can be fatal. Test your knowledge on pancreatic cancer by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Pancreatic Cancer Clinical Trial

In 8 of 16 patients studied, the vaccines activated T cells that recognize the patient's own pancreatic cancers. These patients also showed delayed recurrence of their pancreatic cancers, suggesting the T cells activated by the vaccines may be having the desired effect of keeping pancreatic cancers in check.

According to Balachandran, mRNA vaccines could stimulate the immune system to recognize and attack pancreatic cancer cells.

"Unlike some of the other immunotherapies, these mRNA vaccines do appear to have the ability to stimulate immune responses in pancreatic cancer patients," Balachandran said of the promising preliminary results.

"So we're very excited about that, and the early results suggest that if you have an immune response, you may have a better outcome."

Balachandran added the results should be welcome news for other cancer patients too, as pancreatic cancer has been very difficult to treat with traditional chemotherapies and immunotherapies.

The phase-I trial was also heralded as "encouraging" by BioNTech.

"We are committed to taking up this challenge by leveraging our long-standing research in cancer vaccinology and are trying to break new ground in the treatment of such hard-to-treat tumors," BioNTech co-founder and chief medical officer Prof Ozlem Tureci said.

Source: IANS
Is Exercise a Lifesaver for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment?

Is Exercise a Lifesaver for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment?


Insight into how the human immune system is designed to attack foreign invaders like bacteria and can also recognize cancer cells as abnormal in the pancreas.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
World Food Safety Day 2022 -
World Food Safety Day 2022 - "Safer Food, Better Health"
View all
Recommended Reading
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Genital HerpesGenital Herpes
Health Benefits of Dandelion PlantHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant
PancreatitisPancreatitis
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
Vaccination for ChildrenVaccination for Children
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Pancreatic Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pancreatitis Genital Herpes Vaccination for Children Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Find a Doctor Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Drug - Food Interactions Selfie Addiction Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Diaphragmatic Hernia Hearing Loss Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Iron Intake Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close