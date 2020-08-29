mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Seen as Most Promising: GlobalData

‘mRNA vaccines are the most promising among emerging COVID-19 vaccines. ’

Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine and BioNTech/Pfizer's mRNA vaccine BNT162 have received a large amount of attention, while Moderna's vaccine is currently one of the most promising vaccine candidates, as it has advanced into Phase III and has faster production times.Swanson notes: "The interim results are encouraging, but more research is required into whether the neutralizing antibodies being produced can provide lasting immunity. So far, there are no approved mRNA vaccines, so this is an unproven method."The fact that DNA vaccines only accounted for 9% of the poll responses is interesting since they are also an unproven method, as no DNA vaccines have been approved for human use. This could represent Inovio's DNA vaccine requiring a specialized unique administration device, which could be an obstacle for its use, and make them less favorable."Source: Medindia