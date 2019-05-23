medindia

Moving Towards Zero Hunger

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 23, 2019 at 3:15 AM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Many scholars were found to focus too narrowly on increasing crop yields while overlooking other critical aspects of the food system when it comes to thinking about ways to end global hunger. That's one conclusion from a University of Michigan-led research team that reviewed recent scholarly papers discussing the United Nations goal of ending hunger and malnutrition worldwide by 2030. The authors are members of U-M's Sustainable Food Systems Initiative.
Moving Towards Zero Hunger
Moving Towards Zero Hunger

The two-pronged goal of tackling hunger and environmental sustainability is a tall order and will require "transformative political and economic change" that reshapes the global food system, the U-M-led team concludes in the journal World Development.

Even so, many scholars choose to focus narrowly on increasing crop yields to solve world hunger while ignoring other key elements of the food system, including the types of crops that are grown, the environmental impacts of how the food is grown, how the food is processed and distributed, and who can access the food.

"The success or performance of agroecosystems is typically evaluated according to exceptionally narrow efficiency criteria, particularly yield per unit area," the authors wrote.

"As a result, gains in yield are realized without accounting for ecosystem degradation or the long-term capacity to sustain food production, and the focus on single crops (monocultures) ignores loss of crop diversity and thus quality of human diets," they wrote.

Globally, 815 million people are undernourished, and as many as 2 billion suffer from nutrient deficiencies, according to the U.N. At the same time, world agriculture produces enough edible calories to feed 9 billion people.

The most effective path toward the U.N.'s zero-hunger goal should rely on greater attention to the nutritional quality of diets, development of policies that increase equity and access to food, and an increased reliance on insights from the field of ecology, according to the authors.

Farms are complex ecosystems: ecological principles determine how they function, as well as their environmental impacts. Yet many scholars don't consider ecology when thinking about agricultural systems.

Applying ecological science to the world's food systems has the potential to improve the environmental sustainability of food production in several ways, promoting biodiversity while reducing reliance on pesticides and fertilizers, according to Jennifer Blesh of the U-M School for Environment and Sustainability, the first author of the World Development paper.

"Increasing biodiversity on farms can build soil fertility while reducing nutrient pollution into waterways and helping to lower agriculture's contribution to climate change," Blesh said. "Increasing landscape-scale biodiversity can also reduce pest pressure and the need for harmful pesticides, while helping to preserve wild species.

"The goal is to develop cropping systems that support healthy ecosystems while providing a diverse mix of crops for human consumption."

The researchers reviewed recent scholarly papers from three disciplinary areas--ecology and agricultural sciences, nutrition and public health, and political economy and policy science--that mentioned the U.N. zero-hunger goal. Team members asked whether the recent scholarship aligned with a broad understanding of sustainable food systems.

Blesh and three of her co-authors are part of the U-M Sustainable Food Systems Initiative. The SFSI was formed through a cluster hire of young faculty members that was part of a $30 million initiative announced in 2007 by former U-M President Mary Sue Coleman to recruit scholars whose work crosses disciplinary boundaries.

The sustainable food systems cluster hire added new faculty to the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, School for Environment and Sustainability, School of Public Health, and Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning. The initiative now includes 60 faculty affiliates from at least nine U-M units.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

School Attendance Improved in Children Living With Hunger: Here's How

Children living in food-insecure households who are involved in the BackPack food program were found to be regular to school, especially on Fridays.

Avocados can Suppress Your Hunger Without Adding Calories

Avocados can reduce hunger and increase your meal satisfaction, specially in overweight and obese people. Therefore, include avocados in your daily diet to prevent obesity.

Nearly 52 Million People Face Hunger in Mideast, North Africa: UN

UN reports nearly 52 million people are more likely to face hunger in Mideast and North Africa, as stunting, wasting and malnutrition levels remain critical in many areas due to population growth, food shortages, climate change and depletion of ...

Fullness Factor, Satiety Index and Glycemic Index for Weight Watchers

Weight loss is a struggle for many individuals. This can be achieved simply by understanding the fullness factor, glycemic index and satiety index, which are all related to the hunger stimulus.

Hungry? - But you Just Ate!

Most of us are tempted by good food, mealtime or not. Once in a way is fine but it is dangerous to give into food cravings all the time.

Why does your Stomach Growl with Hunger

A rumbling, growly stomach, hiccups and continuous sneezing are some of the body’s signals which we don’t have much on.

More News on:

Hungry? - But you Just Ate! Why does your Stomach Growl with Hunger Fullness Factor, Satiety Index and Glycemic Index for Weight Watchers 

What's New on Medindia

Poor Semen Quality in Young Men in Switzerland

Coriander: The Wonder Herb

Artificial Intelligence Detects Lung Cancer Before Radiologists
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive