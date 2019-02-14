medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Movement Impairments In Autistic Children Can Be Reversed

by Mohamed Fathima S on  February 14, 2019 at 11:15 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A link between a genetic mutation and developmental movement impairments in autism has been found out. Mutation in the CYFIP1 gene causes changes in the development of brain cells thereby leading to motor issues in autistic children. Children would face difficulty in motor learning at a young age, and this could be reversed through behavioral training.
Movement Impairments In Autistic Children Can Be Reversed
Movement Impairments In Autistic Children Can Be Reversed

Dr Stéphane Baudouin, Cardiff University's School of Biosciences, said: "People with autism tend to experience difficulties in social interaction, communication and repetitive behaviors. As well as this, movement disorders, such as issues with posture, motor planning and coordination, are common.

"We know that the mutation of the CYFIP1 gene is associated with genetic forms of autism spectrum disorders, but we wanted to understand if this specific genetic mutation is involved in the movement-related issues associated with autism, and if so, how it's involved.

"Previous research suggested that this CYFIP1 mutation effects the structural stability of brain cells. Our study has built on this research and is the first to prove this is true."

The team found that the mutation in the CYFIP1 gene affected the formation of the spines of brain cells, causing them to become unstable - which led to the motor issues that occur during development in autism.

Through early intervention with movement therapies, they believe that movement impairments could be lessened.

"Our results found that the motor learning difficulties occurred at a young age, but are reversible through behavioral training," commented Dr Baudouin.

"We think that if movement therapy is given at a young age, when autism is diagnosed in childhood alongside the motor impairments, this can help prevent motor impairment arising later in life.

"Our research has not only unveiled some of the genetic and biological reasons why these movement impairments occur in autism, but has given us a plan to help ease these symptoms through early intervention."

The study 'Behavioral training rescues motor deficits in Cyfip1 haploinsufficiency mouse model of autism spectrum disorders' is published in Translational Psychiatry.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Chelation Therapy

The process of removing heavy metals from the body is known as Chelation Therapy. Learn more about the medical procedure of chelation therapy.

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl child.

Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper tantrum is an attention seeking behavior in young children who cannot control or express their emotions. It is a habit disorder and includes screaming, getting violent, crying and emotional distress.

More News on:

Autism Height and Weight-Kids 

What's New on Medindia

Skincare Tips to Look Gorgeous on Valentine's Day

Heart Healthy Valentine's Day

Spinal Tumors
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive