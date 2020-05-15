Mouthwash Prevents Coronavirus Transmission

Mouthwashes were found to have the potential to destroy the lipid envelope of coronaviruses, combating virus replication in the mouth and throat, revealed new article published today in Function, concluding that there is an urgent need to test the effectiveness of this approach in clinical trials.



"Emerging studies increasingly demonstrate the importance of the throat and salivary glands as sites of virus replication and transmission in early COVID-19 disease. SARS-CoV-2 is an enveloped virus, characterised by an outer lipid membrane derived from the host cell from which it buds. While it is highly sensitive to agents that disrupt lipid bio-membranes, there has been no discussion about the potential role of oral rinsing in preventing transmission," the research team wrote.

‘Dental mouthwashes were found to be a promising weapon in the fight against coronavirus transmission. ’





"Here, we review known mechanisms of viral lipid membrane disruption by widely available dental mouthwash components that include ethanol, chlorhexidine, cetylpyridinium chloride, hydrogen peroxide and povidone-iodine. We also assess existing formulations for their potential ability to disrupt the SARS-CoV-2 lipid envelope, based on their concentrations of these agents, and conclude that several deserve clinical evaluation."