Mountain Sickness Drug can Help Slow Progression of Brain Tumor

by Iswarya on  July 10, 2018 at 11:05 AM Drug News
Drug that used to treat altitude sickness may play significant gain for patients with glioblastoma; a fast-growing brain tumor, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Mountain Sickness Drug can Help Slow Progression of Brain Tumor

The drug, acetazolamide, sold under the trade name Diamox, is "cheap to make, easy to take and has limited side effects," said study director Bahktiar Yamini, MD, a professor of neurosurgery at the University of Chicago Medicine.

"I take it myself, whenever I go to the Rocky Mountains," he said, "two pills a day." The most common side effect of Diamox is "a metallic taste when drinking something carbonated."

The most frequently used chemotherapy for gliomas is a drug called temozolomide (TMZ). However, not all patients respond to this drug. Median survival with this disease is about 14 months.

TMZ acts by damaging DNA in ways that can kill tumor cells. But some tumor cells can block or repair this type of DNA damage. This limits the drug's impact.

The researchers found that most glioma patients with high levels of a protein called BCL-3 (B cell CLL/lymphoma 3) were unresponsive to the beneficial effects of TMZ. BCL-3 shields cancer cells from TMZ damage by activating a protective enzyme known as carbonic anhydrase II.

Acetazolamide, however, is a carbonic anhydrase inhibitor. It can restore TMZ's ability to kill tumor cells. Adding acetazolamide to TMZ enabled mice with gliomas to survive longer.

"We tested this combination treatment strategy in several animal models," Yamini said. It cured some of them. Others had a 30 to 40 percent increase in survival time.

When Yamini and colleagues looked at BCL-3 level from previous human studies, they found that patients with lower levels of BCL-3 who were treated with TMZ survived longer than patients who had high levels of this biomarker.

"An important feature of predictors like BCL-3 is that they are informative," the authors note. "They can identify pathways to improve treatment response." By examining those pathways, the authors identified carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, such as acetazolamide, as a way to reduce resistance to temozolomide.

"Our data," they note, demonstrate that it is the "induction of CAII by TMZ that is important in modulating response to therapy."

Validating the use of BCL-3 to predict which patients will benefit from the use of temozolomide will require verification in a prospective randomized clinical trial, the authors note. They also suggest that repurposing acetazolamide along with temozolamide might be particularly effective in a subgroup of appropriate patients with tumors that have high BCL-3 expression. They have already organized a trial at several Chicago area institutions and hope to recruit patients soon.



Source: Eurekalert
Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastomas are tumors that arise from astrocytes that make up the supportive tissue of the brain. Glioblastomas are usually highly malignant.

Brain Tumor

Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.

Brain Tumor in Children

Brain Tumor in Children

An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive results.

