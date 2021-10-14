About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Mother’s Stress Instilled into Future Generations

by Karishma Abhishek on October 14, 2021 at 11:38 PM
Font : A-A+

Mother’s Stress Instilled into Future Generations

Mother's stress response may even influence the biology of her future generations like grandchildren as per a study "Gene bookmarking by the heat-shock transcription factor programs the insulin-like signaling pathway," at the University Of Iowa, published in the journal Molecular Cell.

Earlier pre-clinical data have found that the mother roundworm releases serotonin when she senses danger. In addition, this serotonin travels from her central nervous system to warn her unfertilized eggs, where the warning is stored, so to speak, and then passed to offspring after conception.

Advertisement


The study hence explored the effects of danger sense like change in temperature (which can be harmful or even fatal to the animal) on the mother roundworm and her reaction towards it. Moreover, they also anticipated testing if the memory of the particular stress exposure was stored in the egg cell.

"Genes have 'memories' of past environmental conditions that, in turn, affect their expression even after these conditions have changed. How this 'memory' is established and how it persists past fertilization, embryogenesis, and after the embryo develops into adults is not clear. This is because during embryogenesis, most organisms typically reset any changes that have been made to genes because of the genes' past activity," says Veena Prahlad, associate professor in the Department of Biology and the Aging Mind and Brain Initiative, who led the study.
Advertisement

Effect of Stressors

The team subjected the roundworm mothers to heat stress, under certain conditions, and through their genes modification. It was found that stress exposure not only passed to their offspring but even to their offspring's children.

Moreover, the stress memory was ingrained in the mother's eggs through the actions of a protein called the heat shock transcription factor, or HSF1 (a protein that is activated by stressors).

These changes are evident even in humans. Data have demonstrated that pregnant women affected by famine in the Netherlands (Dutch Hunger Winter) from 1944 to 1945 influenced their offspring who also had higher rates of obesity, diabetes, and schizophrenia than average.

"We found that HSF1 collaborates with the mechanisms that normally act to 'reset' the memory of gene expression during embryogenesis to, instead, establish this stress memory. What we found all the more remarkable was that if the mother was exposed to stress for a short period of time, only progeny that developed from her germ cells that were subjected to this stress in utero had this memory. The progeny of these progeny (the mother's grandchildren) had lost this memory. However, if the mother was subjected to a longer period of stress, the grandchildren generation retained this memory. Somehow the 'dose' of maternal stress exposure is recorded in the population," says Prahlad.

The study further anticipates deep exploration into these changes.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Immune Cells of the Brain Crave Sugar During Neurodegenerati...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Creative Therapy
Creative Therapy
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Palpitations And Arrhythmias Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Is Your Man Moody? Tired All The Time Women More Prone to Road Rage Quiz on Weight Loss Stress 

Recommended Reading
Neural Activation and Social Stress Linked to a Novel Genetic Mechanism
Neural Activation and Social Stress Linked to a Novel Genetic Mechanism
Neural excitation/activation and social stress in the brain may induce a novel post-translational .....
Genes Help Fish Cope With Rising Temperatures and Warming Oceans Over the Years
Genes Help Fish Cope With Rising Temperatures and Warming Oceans Over the Years
Some fish have a remarkable capacity to adjust to higher water temperatures over a few generations ....
Genes That Cause Obesity Discovered
Genes That Cause Obesity Discovered
Fourteen genes that cause and prevent weight gain have been discovered by researchers. Anti-obesity ...
Genes Influence Your Food Intake
Genes Influence Your Food Intake
About 26 genetic regions associated with increased preference for foods containing more fat, ......
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones...
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoi...
Is Your Man Moody?
Is Your Man Moody?
Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have ...
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat....
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of o...
Women More Prone to Road Rage
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of r...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close