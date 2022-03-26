About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Mother’s Oral Health Status may Influence Caries Risk in Child

by Dr Jayashree on March 26, 2022 at 10:22 PM
Font : A-A+

Mother’s Oral Health Status may Influence Caries Risk in Child

The transmission of microbes from mother's mouth could influence the caries risk in child, suggests new research presented at hybrid 51st Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADOCR, held in conjunction with the 46th Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR).

Ninety-nine children with white spots or lesions (diagnosed before 6-years of age) and 90 age-matched controls using incidence-density-sampling from the Center for Oral Health Research in Appalachia 2 (COHRA2) cohort were selected.

Advertisement


Children provided saliva samples at 2- and 12-months and yearly thereafter. Maternal saliva samples from the two-month visit were available for 90 children with 1- and 2-year samples.

Saliva samples were sequenced for the V4 region of the 16S ribosomal RNA gene to measure the bacterial community.

Researchers identified ECC-associated taxa using random forests and tested if the presence and abundance of cariogenic taxa were associated with presence and abundance in maternal samples.
Advertisement

Although maternal transmission of cariogenic microbes has been a source of concern, the researchers found little correlation between maternal and child salivary microbiomes before age 2. By contrast, bacteria correlated between mothers and children were associated with a lower risk of ECC.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
AIDS/HIV Dental Check-Up Toothache Diabetes and Dental Health Child Dental Health Tooth Whitening Christianson Syndrome Health Insurance - India Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene Dry Mouth 

Recommended Reading
Dental Sealants
Dental Sealants
Dental sealants are considered as the quickest, safest and pain-free method to prevent cavities. ......
Dental Care during Pregnancy
Dental Care during Pregnancy
Dental care is not only safe but also essential during pregnancy. Hence, it is important for you to ...
Eating Cheese During Pregnancy may Reduce Tooth Decay Risk in the Child: Study
Eating Cheese During Pregnancy may Reduce Tooth Decay Risk in the Child: Study
Maternal intake of dairy products and dietary calcium during pregnancy may reduce the risk of ......
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Practicing good oral hygiene regularly is a good investment not only for teeth but also for overall ...
AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure...
Child Dental Health
Child Dental Health
Initiating dental care at an early age can prevent tooth decay in children and also helps maintain o...
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC...
Dental Check-Up
Dental Check-Up
It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and ...
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
The oral health preventive strategies in individuals at risk for diabetes are important because they...
Dry Mouth
Dry Mouth
Dry mouth may be caused by dehydration and many other health conditions. Learn how to treat dry mout...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Tooth Whitening
Tooth Whitening
Tooth whitening is a common cosmetic procedure that lightens tooth color and removes stains from tee...
Toothache
Toothache
A toothache is a pain in or around a tooth that occurs due to various reasons that irritate the nerv...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)