Mother’s Oral Health Status may Influence Caries Risk in Child

The transmission of microbes from mother's mouth could influence the caries risk in child, suggests new research presented at hybrid 51st Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADOCR, held in conjunction with the 46th Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR).
Ninety-nine children with white spots or lesions (diagnosed before 6-years of age) and 90 age-matched controls using incidence-density-sampling from the Center for Oral Health Research in Appalachia 2 (COHRA2) cohort were selected.
Children provided saliva samples at 2- and 12-months and yearly thereafter. Maternal saliva samples from the two-month visit were available for 90 children with 1- and 2-year samples.
Researchers identified ECC-associated taxa using random forests and tested if the presence and abundance of cariogenic taxa were associated with presence and abundance in maternal samples.
Although maternal transmission of cariogenic microbes has been a source of concern, the researchers found little correlation between maternal and child salivary microbiomes before age 2. By contrast, bacteria correlated between mothers and children were associated with a lower risk of ECC.
Source: Medindia