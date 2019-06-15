medindia

Mother’s Immunity is Transferred to Her Baby

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 15, 2019 at 11:50 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A pregnant woman's vaccine-induced immunity is found to be transferred to her child, which has implications for the development of more effective maternal vaccines, said a study based at the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard. One of the most successful interventions in reducing infectious disease worldwide, vaccination still has limited effectiveness in protecting one group of patients - newborn infants. The report will be published in the June 27 issue of Cell and is receiving early online release.
Mother’s Immunity is Transferred to Her Baby
Mother’s Immunity is Transferred to Her Baby

"Newborns arrive into the world on the first day of life with brand-new immune systems that, like the children themselves, need to learn to cope with both helpful and harmful microbes in their environment," says Galit Alter, PhD, of the Ragon Institute and the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Department of Medicine, co-senior author of the Cell paper. "To help the newborn immune system learn to discriminate between friend and foe, mothers transfer antibodies to their infants via the placenta. The rules by which the placenta performs this absolutely essential function have been unknown but, if decoded, could hold the key to generating more powerful vaccines to protect these most precious patients."

Show Full Article

While maternal antibodies against some diseases such as measles can be transferred from mother to infant, providing some protection until the child is old enough for individual vaccination, antibodies to other serious diseases like polio are less efficiently transferred. To investigate the mechanisms by which antibodies are transferred from mother to child, Alter and her team - including co-senior author Laura Riley, MD, formerly with the MGH Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and now the chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center - used a novel tool called system serology to compare the quantity and quality of antibodies against pertussis in blood samples from mothers and from the umbilical cords that carry blood, nutrients and immune factors from the placenta to the infant.

While several important immune cells are too immature in newborns to provide effective protection, NK cells are among the most abundant and functional immune cells during the first days of life. The team found a similar preference for placental transfer of NK-activating antibodies against influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, a common disease of childhood, and also identified antibody features that appear to regulate placental selection, features that could possibly be built into next-generation vaccines with improved mother-to-child antibody transfer.

Co-senior author Riley says, "We will now have the opportunity to create better maternal vaccines and deliver them at the ideal time during pregnancy to maximally protect newborns when they are most vulnerable." Riley is a paid scientific advisory board member for Sabin Vaccine Institute, a leading advocate for making vaccinations more accessible around the world. She and Alter will be actively investigating additional aspects of maternal:infant immunity to pave the way for developing improved maternal vaccines.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Ultrasound During Pregnancy

Ultrasound during pregnancy is a non-invasive procedure and is an integral part of the fetal monitoring during the pregnancy.

Top 15 Immune Boosting Foods

Immunity boosting foods in the daily diet is a natural way to protect the body from infection and to help fight pathogens

Maternal Vaccine For Respiratory Syncytial Virus May Reduce Disease Burden

Respiratory syncytial virus was associated with 22% of all episodes of acute lower respiratory infection mainly affecting children under age 5.

Child and Teen Health Improved but Maternal Death Worsened in the US: Study

United States is one of eight nations in the world where decreases in child and adolescent death over 27 years haven't been matched by reductions in maternal death, finds a new study.

Blood Group Diet

What is right diet for you may be the wrong one for another. The diet that suits you will depend on your blood type. This diet is called the blood group diet.

Coriander

Coriander, generally used for garnishing food items across the world has a high nutritive value. Its medicinal properties have been well known since ancient times.

Green Blood Therapy

Wheat grass like all green plants, due to a high content of chlorophyll is high in oxygen too. The brain and all body tissues function at optimal levels only in a highly-oxygenated environment.

Herbs

Herbal medicine is now gaining commendable exposure and acceptance today. Read on to discover 5 herbs that can make amazing changes to your health.

Herbs and Antioxidants

Herbs are rich sources of anti-oxidants that help build your immune system. Reach out for your spice rack not only to flavor your food but also to get anti-oxidants that fight cancer.

Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the chronic and recurring disorders such as anxiety and depression.

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty

Herbs to make you beautiful were used even before Charaka compiled the Samhita - the oldest text in Ayurveda. Learn about the ten herbs which can make you beautiful.

More News on:

Immunisation High Blood Pressure and Herbs Myasthenia Gravis Herbs and Antioxidants Blood Group Diet Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty Green Blood Therapy Coriander Herbs Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression 

What's New on Medindia

Nail Biting

Excess Body Fat and Weight Cause Heart Disease

Flexitarian Diet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive