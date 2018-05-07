medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Mother’s Diet during Pregnancy may Influence Baby’s Gut Health

by Iswarya on  July 5, 2018 at 11:11 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Maternal diet during pregnancy may have an impact on her baby's gut health, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Microbiome.
Mother’s Diet during Pregnancy may Influence Baby’s Gut Health
Mother’s Diet during Pregnancy may Influence Baby’s Gut Health

Sara Lundgren, lead author of the study said: "Our study demonstrates an association of a readily modifiable factor, maternal diet, with the infant gut microbiome. This knowledge may be key for developing evidence-based dietary recommendations for pregnant and lactating women."

Lundgren and colleagues at Dartmouth-Hitchcock medical Center, USA found that the gut microbiome in infants six weeks after delivery was composed mostly of Enterobactericeae (~20%), Bifidobacterium (18.6%), Bacteroides (10.44%) and Streptococcus (8.10%).

The authors identified three distinct clusters of microbes in the guts of the 97 babies included in this study that had been vaginally delivered. Cluster 1 was characterized by a high abundance of Bifidobacterium, cluster 2 showed a high abundance of Streptococcus and Clostridium, while cluster 3 had a high abundance of Bacteroides. These clusters were different for the 48 babies delivered by caesarian section, where cluster 1 showed a high abundance of Bifidobacterium, cluster 2 was characterized by high Clostridium but low Streptococcusabundance, and cluster 3 showed a higher abundance of Enterobactericeae.

The authors also observed what appear to be effects of certain aspects of the mothers' diets on the babies' gut microbiome. In babies delivered vaginally, the odds of being in cluster 2 were 2.73 times higher for each additional serving of fruit consumed by the mothers per day. Bifidobacterium was found to be decreased in vaginally born infants if mothers ate more fruit, but increased in babies born by caesarian in relation to the mothers' consumption of red and processed meat. In babies delivered by caesarian section, the odds of being in cluster 2 were 2.36 higher for each additional maternal serving of dairy per day.

Lundgren said: "We analyzed infants delivered vaginally and by cesarean section in separate groups due to our previous knowledge of the transfer of maternal microbiota to the infant that occurs during vaginal delivery, but not with cesarean section delivery. We expected results to differ based on delivery mode, but we were surprised to find that the abundances of some microbes were increased in association with maternal intake of a food group in one delivery mode group, but decreased in the other delivery mode group."

To shed further light on the mechanisms by which maternal diet may affects children's health via the gut microbiome the authors used stool samples from 145 infants enrolled in the New Hampshire Birth Cohort Study, a research project that investigates how various factors affect the health of pregnant women and their children. Most infants whose data was used in this study were born vaginally (66.9%) and exclusively breast fed (70.3%) at six weeks of age. Information on the mothers' diets during pregnancy at 24 to 28 weeks gestation was obtained via food frequency questionnaires.

The authors caution that as their sample only included mothers and infants from Northern New England which has a relatively homogenous population, the generalizability of the findings may be limited. The authors also point out that the effects observed in this study may be due in part to maternal diet during lactation. The observational nature of the study does not allow for conclusions about cause and effect or the directionality of the observed association between maternal diet and the baby gut microbiome.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Pregnancy Exercises and Massages

Pregnancy Exercises and Massages

Nutritious food, rest, exercise and massage are vital for expectant women.

Pica

Pica

Pica is a complex behavior and refers to excessive / abnormal craving for normal food or for other substances not commonly regarded as food such as earth, charcoal, raw rice, ice etc.

Geriatric Pregnancy Advanced Maternal Age

Geriatric Pregnancy Advanced Maternal Age

Pregnancy in advanced maternal age refers to women who conceive after 35 years. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and taking certain precautions maximizes the possibility of a healthy pregnancy.

Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy

Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy

Depression is common during pregnancy and antidepressants are usually prescribed to overcome it. Is it safe to take these drugs while pregnant?

Atkins Diet

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Home Pregnancy Test

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Pregnancy and Diet

Pregnancy and Diet

Pregnant women should pay special attention to their diet. The diet before and during pregnancy should be rich in calories, proteins, vitamins and minerals.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Trimester of pregnancy

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Pregnancy and Diet Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise South Beach Diet Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

DiGeorge Syndrome

DiGeorge Syndrome

DiGeorge syndrome / 22q11.2 deletion syndrome / velocardiofacial syndrome is a genetic disorder. It ...

 Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell or thoracoabdominal syndrome is an extremely rare birth disorder involving ...

 Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol, a prescription drug recently approved by FDA used to treat seizures in patients two ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...