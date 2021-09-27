About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Mother's Depression Transmitted to Children

by Karishma Abhishek on September 27, 2021 at 11:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Mother's Depression Transmitted to Children

Experience of depression by the mothers during or after pregnancy is associated with Increased risk of depression for young people as per a study at the University Of Bristol.

Children born to mothers who are depressed during and after pregnancy are more likely to develop depressive symptoms themselves by the age of 24, according to new research led by the University of Bristol.

Advertisement


By the age of 24, young people born to mothers with antenatal and postnatal depression, had depression scores that were almost three points higher than offspring of mothers with no depression. The study also considered the impact of the father's depression, although the sample was very small. Published today [24 September] in the British Journal of Psychiatry, the study looked at survey information for 5,029 individuals during a 14-year period from the ages of 10 to 24 to examine how risks of depression occur across childhood and adolescence.

Researchers also found that offspring of mothers with a history of postnatal depression had an increase in depressive symptoms over time, while those with mothers with a history of antenatal depression had higher overall levels of depression throughout. This suggests the importance of antenatal and postnatal depression support and interventions.
Advertisement

Thanks to data from world-renowned health study Children of the 90s (also known as the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children) researchers could explore the patterns of offspring depressive symptoms based on the various timings of maternal depression see if there were any characteristics or differences in when and for what duration the offspring of depressed mothers were depressed themselves.

Dr Rebecca Pearson, senior author and senior lecturer in psychiatric epidemiology at the University of Bristol / Professor of Psychology at Manchester Metropolitan University, said: "By tracking trajectories of repeated measures of mood in offspring of depressed mothers, from childhood through to adulthood, we were able to provide further insight into how the well-known intergenerational risk of depressed mood presents over time."

Dr Priya Rajyaguru, first author explained: "This study shows that the children of parents with both antenatal and postnatal depression are at greatest risk of depression themselves, and this risk appears to persist throughout adolescence into early adulthood. We also found some differences according to the timing of maternal depression in particular".

The data was collected from a cohort that is predominately white and middle class. Further work is needed to look at more populations and contexts such as parenting styles, peer relations and other factors across different cultures.

The research was supported by expertise from Manchester Metropolitan University.

Dr Joanne Black, Chair of the Faculty of Perinatal Psychiatry at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: "This research looks at the impact of depression in both mothers and fathers on their children's risk of depression. It shows that the timing of depression in parents (during pregnancy, after childbirth or both) and if the mother, father or both were affected are all important risk factors for the child's future mental health.

"The good news is that we have effective evidence-based treatments and the earlier we can provide these, the better. That's why mental health screening for all mothers is vital and will continue to be a priority as we emerge from the pandemic.

"The study also raises important questions about the visibility of paternal mental health, although the sample of fathers was small. As their mental health is not routinely screened but still affects the child's future mental health, we need more research to understand what better support for fathers might look like."

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Younger Men More Likely to Have Uncontrolled Hypertension (H...
Breakthrough Drug Against Neurodegenerative Diseases >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Ten Fruits for Diabetics
Ten Fruits for Diabetics
Natural Supplements Help Reverse Hair Loss during Menopause
Natural Supplements Help Reverse Hair Loss during Menopause
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Depression Height and Weight-Kids Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Holistic Management for Depression Tourette Syndrome Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes 

Recommended Reading
Adolescent Depression
Adolescent Depression
Adolescent depression is an ailment that occurs during the teenage characterized by persistent ......
Clinical Depression
Clinical Depression
Clinical Depression is a serious medical condition that affects majority of people at some point in ...
Depression Symptom Evaluation
Depression Symptom Evaluation
Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain. ...
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones...
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making si...
Depression
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in ...
Holistic Management for Depression
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symp...
Pregnancy and Complications
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregn...
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and s...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close