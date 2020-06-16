by Iswarya on  June 16, 2020 at 10:59 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Mothers are Unlikely to Pass COVID-19 Infection to Their Newborns
Maternal transmission of COVID-19 is "uncommon," and the infection risk is not increased by vaginal birth, breastfeeding, or close contact with the mother, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

The research also found that babies that did test positive for COVID-19 were mostly asymptomatic.

Many early reports in the literature on COVID-19 in pregnancy suggested that in order to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 from mother to baby, it was safer to have a cesarean, to isolate the baby from the mother at birth and to formula feed, but there was very little evidence to support these guidelines.


To conclusively look at the risks associated with COVID-19 and pregnancy, experts from the School of Medicine at the University of Nottingham have undertaken a systematic review of 49 studies looking into this much talked about topic.

The studies reviewed included 666 neonates (newborn babies) and 655 women (as some women delivered twins). Of the women who delivered their babies vaginally, only eight out of 292 (2.7%) had a baby who tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 364 women who had a cesarean, 20 (5.3%) of those had a baby who tested positive for COVID-19.

The data also showed that the infection rates to be no higher when the baby was born vaginally, breastfed or allowed contact with the mother immediately after birth.

The systematic review was an international effort carried out by Dr. Kate Walker, Clinical Associate Professor in Obstetrics, and Jim Thornton, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, from the University of Nottingham, as well as experts at Dalhousie University, Canada and Monash University, Clayton, Australia, and University College Cork, Cork University Maternity Hospital, Ireland.

Dr. Walker said: "There has been a lot of concern around whether pregnant women should be concerned for the health of their babies if they contract COVID-19.

"We wanted to look at the outcome for babies whose mothers contracted the virus and see if the route of birth, method of infant feeding and mother/baby interaction increased the risk of babies contracting the virus. From our results, we are satisfied that the chance of newborn infection with COVID-19 is low.

"We would also stress that vaginal birth and breastfeeding are safe for mothers who find themselves in these circumstances."

Dr. Jeannette Comeau is a Paediatric Infectious Diseases Physician at Dalhousie University; she said: "I am happy to see that the data continues to be reassuring, supporting keeping the mother/infant pair together after birth, underlining that while occasional postnatal infant infection is detected, the clinical course tends to be mild. From the cases of infection in the newborn, we do not have confirmatory evidence that this infection was acquired in the womb or during birth."

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Update: 3.5 million coronavirus cases globally
COVID-19 cases reached 3.5 million, reaching 3,502,126 as of 7 p.m. (2300 GMT).
READ MORE
Ghana's Health Minister Contracts Coronavirus
Ghana's Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has tested positive for the coronavirus, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said here.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in India: 9,800 coronavirus positive cases in a day
With the biggest-ever jump of 9,851 new cases and 273 deaths in past 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally in India reached 2,26,770 on Friday, a Health Ministry data revealed.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

FluNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake