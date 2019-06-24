medindia

Motherhood Can Boost Self-Image and Body Satisfaction

by Iswarya on  June 24, 2019 at 2:46 PM Women Health News
Becoming a mother makes women feel more at ease and become comfortable with their bodies, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Body Image.
Motherhood Can Boost Self-Image and Body Satisfaction
The study suggests that perfectionism is related to breast size dissatisfaction, but only in non-mothers.

Of the 484 Italian women surveyed for the study, 69 percent reported breast size dissatisfaction, with 44 percent wanting larger breasts.

"There is the fact that becoming a mother naturally results in changes to the appearance of the breasts, particularly in terms of their size," said study co-author Viren Swami, Professor at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in Britain.

"But perhaps the most relevant is that becoming a mother and particularly the experience of breastfeeding may focus women's attention on breast functionality as opposed to focusing on the aesthetics of breasts and the body," Swami added.

Perfectionistic self-presentation the desire to create an image of flawlessness in the eyes of other people is known to contribute towards negative body image.

The study found that breast size dissatisfaction was associated with higher levels of two of the three factors behind perfectionistic self-presentation - non-display of imperfection and perfectionistic self-promotion.

However, this association was not found among the 54 percent of women surveyed who were mothers. This was particularly the case among women who had more than one child.

"Our findings suggest that motherhood may help to decouple the link between perfectionistic self-presentation and breast size dissatisfaction," Swami said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Negative Body Image Can Be Turned Into a Positive One With Mindfulness

Being aware of your living self such as through heartbeat or breathing, you can improve your opinions about your body, finds a new study

Others' Opinions Affect Womens' Body Images Than Their Own

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Women's appreciation of their bodies is only indirectly connected to their body mass index (BMI), a common health measure of weight relative to height, according to recent research.

Not Happy With Your Body Image? Exercise For 30 Minutes

Women who did just a single bout of exercise for 30 minutes made women feel stronger, thinner and had positive feelings about their body.

Writing Exercises: Simple Way to Improve Body Image in Women

Writing exercises may help women to enhance their body image. Self-compassion and body functionality-focused letters can create a positive body image and significantly increase women's body satisfaction.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision.

