Mother-daughter Conflict May Up Suicide Risk in Abused Teen Girls

Suicidal thoughts are much higher in teen girls who were abused during their childhood. The thoughts were found to be much higher, if the relationship with their mother is poor and the degree of conflict between the two is high, reveals a new study.

Maltreatment includes emotional, physical, and sexual abuse and emotional and physical neglect.



‘Attachment-based family therapy can help reduce suicidal thoughts among teenagers by strengthening the functioning of the family and the parent-adolescent attachment relationship.’

Read More.. The findings of the study highlighted that the quality of the mother-daughter relationship and their level of conflict are two direct mechanisms that are associated with child maltreatment and suicidal thoughts during adolescence.



"Our findings suggest that disruptions to a positive mother-teen relationship are one reason why children who experienced abuse or neglect are at risk for suicide as teens," said Elizabeth Handley, Assistant Professor University of Rochester in New York.



"We know from decades of research that a warm, nurturing, and consistent relationship between mothers and their children is critical for many aspects of healthy development. This continues to be true even in adolescence, when teenagers spend more time with their friends and less time at home with family," she added.



For the study, published in the journal Suicide and Life Threatening Behavior, researchers from the varsity included 164 socio-economically disadvantaged, depressed, adolescent girls (average 14-year-olds) and their mothers.



The team examined mother-daughter relationship quality, mother-daughter conflict, and adolescent depressive symptoms.



Among the study participants 51.8 percent of adolescents indicated a history of at least one form of maltreatment.



They found that rates of suicidal thoughts and recurrent thoughts of death were higher among teenage girls with a history of maltreatment than those without such records.



Nearly 11.7 percent of non-maltreated, depressed adolescents indicated suicidal ideation compared to 26.8 percent of maltreated, depressed adolescents.



Attachment-based family therapy has proven useful in reducing suicidal thoughts among teenagers by strengthening the functioning of the family and the parent-adolescent attachment relationship, the team noted.







