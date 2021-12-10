About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Mother and Baby Safer When Vaccinated for COVID-19 Earlier During Pregnancy

by Senthil Kumar on October 12, 2021 at 9:50 AM
Font : A-A+

Mother and Baby Safer When Vaccinated for COVID-19 Earlier During Pregnancy

Pregnant mothers should get a few vaccines before, during, and after their pregnancy to help keep them and their babies healthy. Antibodies developed by mothers in response to these vaccines not only protect them but also cross the placenta and help protect their babies from serious diseases in infancy.

Vaccinating a mother during pregnancy also protects her from contracting a serious disease and then passing it on to her baby. A new study that finds an increased risk of poorer outcomes for newborns and symptomatic women with COVID-19 strengthens the case for pregnant women getting the virus vaccine.

Advertisement


Researchers looked at 2,471 women in their third trimester, close to delivery, and discovered "significant differences" in symptomatic covid positive patients, such as higher rates of gestational diabetes, lower white blood cell counts, and heavier bleeding during delivery, as well as respiratory complications in their babies. Only one patient needed mechanical ventilation, and no maternal deaths occurred in the group of 172 covid positive women (56 of whom were symptomatic) monitored at Israel's Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center.

The peer-reviewed findings are published today in The Journal of Maternal-Fetal & Neonatal Medicine. They show, lead Dr. Elior Eliasi states, that COVID-19 in the third trimester of pregnancy "has clinical implications, albeit at lower rates than expected once asymptomatic patients are taken into account".
Advertisement

"Our analysis finds there was no significant increase in cesarean delivery in women, who were COVID-19 positive and the incidence of preterm deliveries was not significantly different among the three groups (healthy, covid positive asymptomatic, covid positive symptomatic). Most pregnancy and delivery outcomes were similar between COVID-19-positive and -negative parturients (a woman about to give birth; in labor).

"However, There were significant differences between the COVID-19-positive and healthy controls included higher rates of GDM (gestational diabetes), low lymphocyte counts (white blood cell count) which were significantly lower, postpartum hemorrhage (bleeding during birth), and neonatal respiratory complications." Dr. Eliasi, who is based at the Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, adds: "Our findings support the importance of vaccinating all pregnant women at all stages of pregnancy."

The study looked at births at the hospital between 26 March and 30 September 2020. A total of 93% of women admitted to the labor ward during this period were negative for COVID-19 and 67% were asymptomatic.

The risk was 13.8% higher for asymptomatic covid patients than those with symptomatic. More data is needed to better delineate the differences between pregnancy outcomes seen in certain populations, researchers have said.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Electroacupuncture Procedures Help Reduce Pain in Patients A...
Kidney Transplant Patients Need Periodic Screening for a Per... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Arthritis Day 2021:
World Arthritis Day 2021: "Don't Delay, Connect Today: Time2Work"
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly Pregnancy and Antenatal Care AIDS and Pregnancy 

Recommended Reading
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield .....
Top 15 Foods to Avoid During Pregnancy
Top 15 Foods to Avoid During Pregnancy
Eating healthy is important during pregnancy. But, some foods should be avoided during pregnancy ......
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
AIDS and Pregnancy
AIDS and Pregnancy
The Acquired immune deficiency syndrome is brought about by the deadly human immunodeficiency virus....
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical ......
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of ...
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind...
Home Pregnancy Test
Home Pregnancy Test
A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts ...
Pregnancy
Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimeste...
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the ...
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregn...
Trimester of pregnancy
Trimester of pregnancy
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close