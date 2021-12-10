Mother and Baby Safer When Vaccinated for COVID-19 Earlier During Pregnancy

Advertisement

The peer-reviewed findings are published today inThey show, lead Dr. Elior Eliasi states, that COVID-19 in the third trimester of pregnancy "has clinical implications, albeit at lower rates than expected once asymptomatic patients are taken into account"."Our analysis finds there was no significant increase in cesarean delivery in women, who were COVID-19 positive and the incidence of preterm deliveries was not significantly different among the three groups (healthy, covid positive asymptomatic, covid positive symptomatic). Most pregnancy and delivery outcomes were similar between COVID-19-positive and -negative parturients (a woman about to give birth; in labor)."However, There were significant differences between the COVID-19-positive and healthy controls included higher rates of GDM (gestational diabetes), low lymphocyte counts (white blood cell count) which were significantly lower, postpartum hemorrhage (bleeding during birth), and neonatal respiratory complications." Dr. Eliasi, who is based at the Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, adds: "Our findings support the importance of vaccinating all pregnant women at all stages of pregnancy."The study looked at births at the hospital between 26 March and 30 September 2020. A total of 93% of women admitted to the labor ward during this period were negative for COVID-19 and 67% were asymptomatic.The risk was 13.8% higher for asymptomatic covid patients than those with symptomatic. More data is needed to better delineate the differences between pregnancy outcomes seen in certain populations, researchers have said.Source: Medindia