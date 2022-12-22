About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Mother, Alcohol Use and COVID-19: Do They Tie In?

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on December 22, 2022 at 2:26 PM
Mothers drank alcohol less frequently as the COVID-19 pandemic progressed, according to a small study of Ohio women, but another result was more concerning to researchers.

Findings showed that the number of drinks per day increased for moms later in the pandemic, raising concerns that mothers may have been more likely to binge when they did drink.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts


There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.
The COVID-19 pandemic was especially stressful for parents, as they juggled working from home and taking care of their children. The new study gives a glimpse of how some mothers used alcohol to cope as the pandemic went on. The findings were published in the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism.

The researchers recruited 266 mothers in central Ohio for a study on parenting during April-May 2020 when Ohio was under stay-at-home orders for the pandemic. Participants, who all had children between 2 and 12 years of age, were recruited via social media and word-of-mouth, so it was not a random sample.

Some Mothers Used Alcohol to Cope with COVID-19 Pandemic

Most of the sample consisted of white, well-educated, and married women. The mothers participated in three waves of the study: the first in spring 2020 and again at about the same time in 2021 and 2022.
Alcohol Addiction in Parents may Trigger Junk Food Addiction in Kids

Alcohol Addiction in Parents may Trigger Junk Food Addiction in Kids


Do alcoholic parents raise foodaholic kids? Yes, parents addicted to drinking habits are more likely to raise kids who are addicted to highly processed foods (junk foods).
Overall, 77.8% of the mothers reported alcohol use over all three waves of the study. This study doesn't have data from before COVID-19, but previous work showed that alcohol use increased among women after the start of the pandemic.

In addition, other research finds that drinking among women has been increasing over the last two decades, especially among white women and the highly educated.

Results of this new study showed that, among women who used alcohol, participants drank on an average of 9.2 days of the previous 28 days at the start of the stay-at-home orders in 2022. Drinking frequency dropped to 6.95 days in 2021 and stayed about the same in 2022.

Total drinking volume also decreased from 2020 to the final two years of the study. However, the average number of drinks per day increased from 1.47 in 2020 to 1.65 in 2021 and stayed steady at 1.61 in 2022.

The study can't say why the changes in alcohol use occurred throughout the pandemic. But the results are troubling, particularly considering the trends of increased drinking among women even before the pandemic began.

Alcohol use already going up, and then this pandemic added enforced confinement and social isolation to the already difficult job of parenting.

Hence, it is not surprising that some mothers may have used alcohol to help them cope, but it is known that binge drinking especially can have bad effects on parenting. The study was supported by a grant from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.



Source: Eurekalert
New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health

New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health


Celebrate this New Year by not drinking alcohol at all. However, you can take in safe amounts by taking the right steps.
How Rising Alcohol Consumption in India Affects Health and Creates Disparity

How Rising Alcohol Consumption in India Affects Health and Creates Disparity


The National Family Health Survey-5 indicates surprisingly that alcohol consumption is higher among men and women in rural than in urban India.
