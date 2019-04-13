medindia
Most Tourniquets Used in Medical Procedures are Contaminated with Bacteria

by Iswarya on  April 13, 2019 at 10:40 AM Research News
Most of the tourniquets inspected contained microbes which could put patient safety and healthcare quality at risk, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases meeting.
Tourniquets are one of the most widely used and reused items in healthcare. They are typically used during peripheral venipuncture (the most frequently performed invasive procedure in healthcare settings), often being tightened around the upper arm to make it easier to administer intravenous injections, collect blood samples, or perform other procedures.

The review study by Dr. Nádia Osório and colleagues at the Polytechnic Institute of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal, looked at bacterial contamination rates found in reusable tourniquets across a range of clinical studies, as well as identifying the most prevalent contaminant microorganisms.

Traditionally these items are reused between patients, which could pose a risk of cross-contamination. The authors note that: "Medical devices frequently reused between procedures in different patients are associated with high contamination rates and multiresistant microorganisms." Despite this, there are no studies which summarise all the available research into tourniquet contamination, and in particular, the types of microorganisms responsible.

The team considered potentially relevant studies, both published and unpublished, written in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese up to December 2017 for inclusion in their review. After a detailed analysis, they were left with 20 clinical studies with a combined total sample size of 1,479 tourniquets. Contamination rates varied from 10% to 100%, with coagulase-negative staphylococci being the most commonly found microorganism, being present on 441 of the tourniquets analyzed. Coagulase-negative staphylococci can cause a range of infections, including skin and soft tissue infections.

The reviewed studies also found contamination by other species of bacteria including Escherichia coli, Klebsiella spp., Pseudomonas spp., Acinetobacter baumannii, and Stenotrophomonas maltophilia. With individual contamination rates of up to 10% for each species. These are known to cause a range of potentially very serious illnesses such as pneumonia and represent a particular risk to individuals with compromised immune systems and those with long-term health conditions such as cystic fibrosis.

The authors found that 15 of the studies showed rates of contamination that exceeded 70% of the sampled tourniquets. They conclude that: "These data reiterate the inherent risks that reusable tourniquets can pose to patient safety and care quality, related to the potential dissemination of microorganisms between patients through this medical device."

They add: "More studies should be developed focused on the impact of the introduction of tourniquet decontamination guidelines/programs in clinical settings and professional training. Furthermore, the mandatory introduction of single-use disposable tourniquets in clinical settings should be considered as a potential resolution to our findings."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.

Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital acquired infections (HAI) are acquired by patients and health personnel alike in a hospital setting. HAI can be life-threatening and need to be promptly diagnosed and treated. Major causes are bacteria, with fungi and viruses playing a ...

Opportunistic Infections

Opportunistic infections are microbial infections that can cause disease in persons with a weak immune system, but usually do not cause disease in healthy people.

E. coli Infection / Escherichia coli Infection

E. coli is a type of gram negative bacteria that lives in the gastrointestinal tract of people and animals. Some E. coli bacteria strains in contaminated food and water can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections and abdominal cramps.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

