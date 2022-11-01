About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Mosambi Peels can Help to Prevent Chromium and Thus Cancer

by Kesavan on January 11, 2022 at 7:28 PM
Font : A-A+

Mosambi Peels can Help to Prevent Chromium and Thus Cancer

The peels of fruit 'mosambi' or sweet lime can be used to prevent cancer, one of the life-threatening, deadliest diseases.

Advertisement


Cancer due to hexavalent chromium and other heavy metal ions is a severe problem worldwide. A report from the Ministry of Water Resources says that a large number of the Indian population drink water with lethal levels of toxic heavy metals.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) (Bhuvaneshwar) claim that the 'mosambi' (Citrus limetta) peels can be used to remove heavy metals from water and prevent cancer and other life-threatening ailments.

Advertisement



The researchers at the School of Biochemical Engineering, IIT (BHU) have synthesized an eco-friendly and cost-effective adsorbent, which can remove toxic heavy metal ions such as hexavalent chromium from contaminated water and wastewater.



Dr. Vishal Mishra, associate professor, School of Biochemical Engineering, and his student Veer Singh's study has already been published in the international journal Separation Science and Technology.



Mishra said that the hexavalent chromium is responsible for several types of health problems in humans, such as cancers, liver and kidney diseases, liver malfunctioning, and skin problems.



He said, "This is a new eco-friendly product, synthesized from the Citrus limetta (mosambi) peels biomass. This adsorbent is very effective for removal of hexavalent chromium from waste water compared to other conventional methods and takes less time to separate hexavalent chromium from aqueous solution."



Veer Singh said that the absorbent could be easily separated from the aqueous medium after the metal removal process. Researchers have tested the ability to remove hexavalent chromium from this adsorbent in artificially simulated wastewater and obtained satisfactory results.



The heavy metal removal capacity of this absorbent was also tested for other heavy metal ions such as lead, copper, and cadmium. The heavy metals have carcinogenic properties, which cause all types of cancer.



Explaining the procedure, he said, "We collect the mosambi peels, dry them, grind them into granules, and then modify it with chitosan, a biopolymer. After this, the peels are put in water, and they begin to separate the heavy metals."







  • He also said that in developing countries, water-borne diseases are the major problem. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), each year 3.4 million people, mostly children, die from water-related diseases.


  • According to a United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) assessment, 4,000 children die each day due to the intake of bacterial contaminated water. WHO reports that over 2.6 billion people lack access to clean water, which is responsible for about 2.2 million deaths annually, of which 1.4 million are children.





Improving water quality can reduce the global water-borne diseases.



Regarding the socio-economic aspect of this research, Mishra said that mosambi peels are readily available as fruit scraps. The synthesis of the adsorbent from this and from chitosan is an economical and ecological method.



Replying to a question, Mishra said that the research had shown successful results and they now planned to take it to a larger scale and make it cost-effective.




Source: Medindia

Advertisement
<< Researchers Recommend to Prescribe Aspirin Based on Benefit-...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Smallpox
Smallpox
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Neck Cracking Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment Non-Communicable Diseases 

Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most...
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. ...
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Immune checkpoint inhibitors are promising drugs to treat a variety of cancers and the FDA has appro...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Non-Communicable Diseases
Non-Communicable Diseases
Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are a group of chronic non-infectious diseases which include Cardio...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close