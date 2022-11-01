Mosambi Peels can Help to Prevent Chromium and Thus Cancer

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) (Bhuvaneshwar) claim that the 'mosambi' (Citrus limetta) peels can be used to remove heavy metals from water and prevent cancer and other life-threatening ailments.

Advertisement







The researchers at the School of Biochemical Engineering, IIT (BHU) have synthesized an eco-friendly and cost-effective adsorbent, which can remove toxic heavy metal ions such as hexavalent chromium from contaminated water and wastewater.









Dr. Vishal Mishra, associate professor, School of Biochemical Engineering , and his student Veer Singh's study has already been published in the international journal Separation Science and Technology.









Mishra said that the hexavalent chromium is responsible for several types of health problems in humans , such as cancers, liver and kidney diseases, liver malfunctioning, and skin problems.









He said , "This is a new eco-friendly product, synthesized from the Citrus limetta (mosambi) peels biomass. This adsorbent is very effective for removal of hexavalent chromium from waste water compared to other conventional methods and takes less time to separate hexavalent chromium from aqueous solution."









Veer Singh said that the absorbent could be easily separated from the aqueous medium after the metal removal process. Researchers have tested the ability to remove hexavalent chromium from this adsorbent in artificially simulated wastewater and obtained satisfactory results.









The heavy metal removal capacity of this absorbent was also tested for other heavy metal ions such as lead, copper, and cadmium. The heavy metals have carcinogenic properties, which cause all types of cancer.









Explaining the procedure, he said, "We collect the mosambi peels, dry them, grind them into granules, and then modify it with chitosan, a biopolymer. After this, the peels are put in water , and they begin to separate the heavy metals."



















He also said that in developing countries, water-borne diseases are the major problem. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), each year 3.4 million people, mostly children, die from water-related diseases.





According to a United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) assessment, 4,000 children die each day due to the intake of bacterial contaminated water. WHO reports that over 2.6 billion people lack access to clean water, which is responsible for about 2.2 million deaths annually, of which 1.4 million are children.













Improving water quality can reduce the global water-borne diseases.









Regarding the socio-economic aspect of this research, Mishra said that mosambi peels are readily available as fruit scraps. The synthesis of the adsorbent from this and from chitosan is an economical and ecological method.









Replying to a question, Mishra said that the research had shown successful results and they now planned to take it to a larger scale and make it cost-effective.









Source: Medindia