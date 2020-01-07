'Morning Sickness' is Misleading, Inaccurate: Study

They found that whilst vomiting was most common between the hours of 7.00 am and 1.00 pm, nausea is highly likely throughout the whole daytime, not just the morning. Furthermore, many women still reported vomiting as a symptom even into the evening. The most common hour for participants to experience nausea and vomiting was between 9.00 am, and 10.00 am with 82% experiencing nausea in this hour, and 29% experiencing vomiting.94.2% of participants experienced at least one of these symptoms during the study, with 58% experiencing both.In addition, by comparing the occurrence of symptoms across the first seven weeks of pregnancy, measured from last ovulation, the researchers found that the later the week, the higher the probability of experiencing symptoms. The probability of experiencing nausea is at its highest in weeks 5, 6, and 7, while for vomiting, it is in week 7. As the study only examined the first seven weeks of pregnancy, the probabilities after week seven are not known.Professor Roger Gadsby, of Warwick Medical School, said: "Morning sickness is widely used by the general public, media, and even healthcare professionals but it doesn't give an accurate description of the condition."If a pregnant woman experiences sickness in the afternoon, she may feel that this is unusual and wrong, or if she experiences no vomiting but feels nauseated all day, she might think she is not covered by the term 'morning sickness.' And those women who experience severe symptoms feel it trivializes the condition."Nausea and vomiting in pregnancy (NVP) can have a significant negative impact on the lives of sufferers. It can cause feelings of depression, inability to look after the family, and loss of time from paid work. Very severe NVP called hyperemesis gravidarm (HG) is the commonest cause of admission to hospital in the first trimester of pregnancy."It is estimated that the annual costs of managing nausea and vomiting in pregnancy to the NHS in England and Wales are around £62 million.The study authors said: "The continued use of the term 'morning sickness' could imply that symptoms only rarely occur in the afternoon and evening so that sufferers will have significant parts of the day symptom-free."This study shows that this is an incorrect assumption and that symptoms, particularly nausea, can occur at any time of the day."Source: Eurekalert