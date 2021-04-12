About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
More Than Half of Omicron Cases in UK Were Double Vaccinated, Say Officials

by Colleen Fleiss on December 4, 2021 at 8:52 PM
In England, more than half of those infected with the Omicron coronavirus were double vaccinated, said the health officials.

There were 75 further cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant identified in England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday night. It brings the total number of confirmed cases in England to 104 with 134 in the UK as a whole. There were warnings of a "small amount" of community transmission as not all the new cases were linked to travel, the report said.

Cases have now been identified in the east Midlands, east of England, London, north-east, north-west, south-east, south-west and West Midlands.

On Friday, 16 cases were found in Scotland in the previous 24 hours, five times the increase recorded the previous day, with some linked to a Steps concert in Glasgow 11 days ago. Wales also announced its first case on Friday.

Twelve of the 22 cases occurred more than 14 days after the individual had received at least two doses of vaccine. Two cases were more than 28 days after a first dose of vaccine. Six were unvaccinated, while two had no available data.

Source: IANS
What's New on Medindia
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
View all

