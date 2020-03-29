by Colleen Fleiss on  March 29, 2020 at 6:04 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

More Than 2,000 COVID-19 Deaths Reported in US
Based on the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), the United States has reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths.

As of 6.40 p.m. on Saturday (2240 GMT), there were more than 121,000 confirmed cases in the United States, with 2,010 deaths, an interactive map maintained by the CSSE showed, Xinhua news agency reported.

As COVID-19 cases continued increasing, U.S. President Donald Trump floated an idea on Saturday of putting in place an "enforceable quarantine" on travel for some of the hardest-hit areas.


"Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it''s a hot spot - New York, New Jersey, maybe one or two other places, certain parts of Connecticut quarantined. I''m thinking about that right now," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"We might not have to do it but, there''s a possibility that sometime today we''ll do a quarantine - short term," he added.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in an interview with CNN on Saturday, said that he did not believe a possible New York quarantine was legal and that it would be a "federal declaration of war."

"It would be chaos and mayhem," said Cuomo, who has ordered New York residents to stay at home as much as possible. "It''s totally opposite everything he''s been saying. I don''t think it is plausible. I don''t think it is legal."

Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 650,000, with more than 30,000 deaths, while nearly 140,000 people have recovered from the disease, according to the latest tally on Saturday.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Relax: Just a Wise Mind is Enough to Answer Your Child’s Big Questions about COVID-19 Pandemic
Your little one might be torturing you with too many tough questions about the COVID-19 pandemic. Just relax, take your time, blow away your child's fear and talk to your child clearly about the coronavirus and importance of washing hand and social ...
READ MORE
COVID-19 and Pregnancy: Here’s What Moms-to-be Should Know
Are you pregnant? Being pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic can raise thousands of questions in your mind. Relax, here's what you need to know about COVID-19 and pregnancy.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake