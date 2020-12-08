More Than 1 Lakh Coronavirus Patients Recovered in Karnataka

‘Bengaluru continued to report the highest number of new cases taking the city's tally to 77,038 in karnataka.’ Read More..

Of the new cases, Bengaluru continued to report the highest number (1,610), taking the city's tally to 77,038, out of which 33,070 are active.Ballari accounted for 738 cases, followed by Belagavi (575), Dharwad (276), Dakshina Kannada (243), Mysuru (238), Udupi (219), Raichur (201) and Shivamogga (189).Meanwhile, 86 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the state's toll to 3,398.Of the 1.88 lakh cases, 79,606 are active and 699 are in the ICU.Source: IANS