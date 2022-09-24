About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

More Older Adults Should be Checking Blood Pressure at Home: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on September 24, 2022 at 10:44 PM
Listen to this News
Font : A-A+

More Older Adults Should be Checking Blood Pressure at Home: Study

Hypertensive adults aged 50 to 80 who take blood pressure medications regularly check their blood pressure at home or other places, a new study finds.

A somewhat higher number - but still only 62% -- say a health care provider encouraged them to perform such checks. Poll respondents whose providers had recommended they check their blood pressure at home were three and a half times more likely to do so than those who didn't recall getting such a recommendation.

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Among Older Adults

The findings underscore the importance of exploring the reasons why at-risk patients aren't checking their blood pressure, and why providers aren't recommending they check -- as well as finding ways to prompt more people with these health conditions to check their blood pressure regularly. This could play an important role in helping patients live longer and maintain heart and brain health, the study's authors say.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure


Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.
Advertisement


Past research has shown that regular home monitoring can help with blood pressure control, and that better control can mean reduced risk of death; of cardiovascular events including strokes and heart attacks; and of cognitive impairment and dementia.

The findings are published in JAMA Network Open by a team from Michigan Medicine, the University of Michigan's academic medical center. The data come from the National Poll on Healthy Aging and build on a report issued last year.
Diabetes and Hypertension

Diabetes and Hypertension


Diabetes and hypertension (high blood pressure) are significant health problems worldwide, but like cardiac disease and fatty liver disease, people of Indian origin are disproportionately affected.
Advertisement

The poll, based at the U-M Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation and supported by Michigan Medicine and AARP, asked adults aged 50 to 80 about their chronic health conditions, blood pressure monitoring outside of clinic settings, and interactions with health providers about blood pressure. Study authors Mellanie V. Springer, M.D., M.S., of the Michigan Medicine Department of Neurology, and Deborah Levine, M.D., M.P.H., of the Department of Internal Medicine, worked with the NPHA team to develop the poll questions and analyze the findings.

Blood Pressure Monitoring is Associated with Lower Blood Pressure

The data in the new paper come from the 1,247 respondents who said they were either taking a medication to control their blood pressure or had a chronic health condition that requires blood pressure control - specifically, a history of stroke, coronary heart disease, congestive heart failure, diabetes, chronic kidney disease or hypertension.

Of them, 55% said they own a blood pressure monitor, though some said they don't ever use it. Among those who do use it, there was wide variation in how often they checked their pressure - and only about half said they share their readings with a health provider. But those who own a monitor were more than 10 times more likely to check their blood pressure outside of health care settings than those who don't own one.

They say that the results suggest that protocols should be developed to educate patients about the importance of self blood pressure monitoring and sharing readings with clinicians.

Source: Eurekalert
Listen to this News
Quiz on Hypertension

Quiz on Hypertension


It stealthily creeps in and catches people unawares. Find out more about this 'silent killer' by participating in the quiz.
Advertisement

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator


Blood pressure readings - what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia's blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
H1N1 Influenza Prevention in Children: What Parents Need to Know
H1N1 Influenza Prevention in Children: What Parents Need to Know
Dietary Factors Responsible for Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) Production and Hair Loss
Dietary Factors Responsible for Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) Production and Hair Loss
Test Your Knowledge About Chromosomes?
Test Your Knowledge About Chromosomes?
View all
Recommended Reading
Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your HealthBenefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health
Diet and High Blood PressureDiet and High Blood Pressure
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risksHeart Attack- Lifestyle risks
High Blood PressureHigh Blood Pressure
Low Blood PressureLow Blood Pressure
Stress and the Gender DivideStress and the Gender Divide
ThalassemiaThalassemia
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
High Blood Pressure Thalassemia Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Quiz on Hypertension Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health Low Blood Pressure 

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Iron Intake Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) The Essence of Yoga Post-Nasal Drip Vent Forte (Theophylline) A-Z Drug Brands in India Hearing Loss Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

More Older Adults Should be Checking Blood Pressure at Home: Study Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests