medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

More Hospital Doctors are Opting to Retire Early: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 5, 2018 at 5:10 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In England and Wales, hospital doctors are increasingly choosing to take early retirement, figures released to The BMJ by the NHS Business Services Authority in response to a freedom of information request show.
More Hospital Doctors are Opting to Retire Early: Study
More Hospital Doctors are Opting to Retire Early: Study

For example, in 2008, 14% of hospital doctors claiming their NHS pension took voluntary early retirement; in 2018, 27% of doctors did so. In 2008, 1% of retirements were on grounds of ill health; in 2018, 5% were.

The total number of hospital doctors choosing to take their pension (whether on grounds of age, voluntary early retirement, or ill health) rose from 1,205 in 2008 to 1,475 in 2018, representing a 22% increase over this period.

The total number of hospital doctors working in the NHS rose by 21% over the same period, and the proportion of doctors choosing to retire was 1.25% in 2008 and 1.27% in 2018.

Earlier this year, The BMJ reported on figures from the NHS Business Services Authority showing that GPs are also increasingly choosing to take early retirement

The number of GPs claiming their NHS pension on voluntary early retirement grounds increased from 198 in 2007-08 to 721 in 2016-17, and the number retiring on ill health grounds rose from 12 to 63 over the same period. Over the same period, the number retiring on age grounds fell from 944 in 2007-08 to 380 in 2016-17.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Recommended Reading

Haryana Raises Doctors' Retirement Age to 65: Health Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Raises Doctors' Retirement Age to 65: Health Minister Anil Vij

In a move to meet the shortage of doctors, the Haryana government decided to raise the retirement age of practicing doctors from 58 to 65 years.

Loss of Employer-based Health Insurance Affects Early Retirement

Loss of Employer-based Health Insurance Affects Early Retirement

Losing insurance from an employer is associated with increased symptoms of depression and limitations in daily activities during early retirement.

Loss of Health Insurance in Early Retirement Affects Mental, Physical Health

Loss of Health Insurance in Early Retirement Affects Mental, Physical Health

Private health insurance is an important factor for the health of early retirees, and those who maintain steady coverage tend to fare best in retirement.

Is Diabetes the Reason for Early Retirement?

Is Diabetes the Reason for Early Retirement?

People with diabetes do not retire early, but work two years longer than those who did not have diabetes, reveals a new study.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug Induced Headache

Drug Induced Headache

Medication-induced headache (MIH) or a medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a condition where a ...

 Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders included in newborn screening in US and India are discussed. Most disorders are either ...

 Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Scuba diving is an incredible underwater diving which offers smart health benefits to your mind ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive