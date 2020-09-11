More Green Spaces Boost Air Quality, Decrease Heart Disease Deaths

Greenness is a measure of vegetative presence (shrubs, grass, trees) often evaluated by NASA imaging of the Earth and other methods. Here, investigators used the Normalized Difference Vegetative Index (NDVI), which measures wavelengths of visible and near-infrared sunlight reflected from the Earth's surface through NASA satellite imagery. A higher index resembles more healthy vegetation.
‘Areas with higher greenness measures have a lower rate of deaths from heart disease.
In this cross-sectional research conducted using national air quality, greenness, heart disease, and census data from 2014-2015, experts measured greenness by county across the United States. They compared it to national disease death rates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease. They also covered data from the Environmental Protection Agency's air quality measurements of particulate matter for every county and the Census Bureau's information on age, race, education, and revenue by county.
The study found:
- For every 0.10 unit increase in greenness, heart diseases death reduced by 13 deaths per 100,000 adults. Greenness (NDVI) values ranged from 0.00 - 0.80.
- For every microgram increase in particulate matter per cubic meter of air, death from heart disease was raised by approximately 39 deaths per 100,000 adults.
The researchers believe their results support clinical trials using built environment interventions to improve heart health.
Source: Medindia