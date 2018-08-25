More Community Toilets Built in Delhi Since AAP Government Took Charge

Delhi government announced that it has built 22,000 community toilets in the national capital since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in the city in 2015.
Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday inaugurated three new community toilet complexes, included in the 22,000 count, at the JJ (Jhuggi Jhopri) Basti cement siding, Railway Colony.
‘22,000 community toilets which are free of cost were built in national capital since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power, states Delhi government.’
The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) built these toilets since February 2015, said a government statement.
These free-of-cost toilets were open 24x7 and has separate toilets for differently abled, men and women.
Source: IANS