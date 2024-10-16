Monoclonal Antibodies: Revolutionizing Drug Therapies



Evolution of Monoclonal Antibodies

Biosimilar Antibodies: Affordable Solutions for Advanced Therapies

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are special proteins used to help prevent, detect, and treat a wide range of diseases, both infectious and non-infectious.The study, led by Dr. Hassan Aboul-Ella from Cairo University's Department of Microbiology, focuses on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).In recent years, the use of monoclonal antibodies has increased. The market for these mAb therapies is expected to grow significantly, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.07%. By the end of 2024, the market is estimated to be worth around $237.64 billion and could reach approximately $679.03 billion by 2033 ().The development of monoclonal antibodies began with hybridoma technology. Initially, these antibodies were derived from mice (murine antibodies). Later, researchers improvised these therapies by creating humanized and fully human antibodies. This helps minimize the risk of the body reacting negatively to the treatment known as immunogenicity.Some benefits of using mAbs over conventional drugs include a drastic reduction in the chances of adverse reactions, interactions between drugs, and targeting specific proteins. While antibodies are very efficient, their higher production costs impede the process of commercialization.However, their cost factor has been improved by developing biosimilar antibodies as affordable versions of therapeutic antibodies. Along with the recent advancements and innovations in antibody engineering have helped and will furtherly help to design bio-better antibodies with improved efficacy than the conventional ones.These novel mAb-based therapeutics are set to revolutionize existing drug therapies targeting a wide spectrum of diseases, thereby meeting several unmet medical needs. This review provides comprehensive insights into the current fundamental landscape of mAbs development and applications and the key factors influencing the future projections, advancement, and incorporation of such promising immunotherapeutic candidates as a confrontation approach against a wide list of diseases, with a rationalistic mentioning of any limitations facing this field.Source-Eurekalert