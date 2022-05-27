Monkeypox: Uttar Pradesh on Alert

Monkeypox

Advertisement

Health officials have been directed to follow the standard operating procedures (SoPs).A senior health official said: "Suspected patients need to stay in isolation until they get new skin on the spot of rashes or the doctor advises to end isolation. Blood and sputum samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and contact tracing of people who came in contact with a patient should be done up to the past 21 days, according to the advisory sent to all chief medical officers in the state."Dr. Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors, said: "A majority of monkeypox patients have reported fever and rashes and swollen lymph nodes, and it is suspected the human-to-human transmission is via big respiratory droplets."Though there has been no case of monkeypox in India till May 22, there is a need to remain alert."Cases have been reported from the UK, US, Europe, Canada and Australia.The incubation period of this disease is 7 to 14 days, but can extend up to 21 days.Source: IANS