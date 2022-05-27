About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Monkeypox: Uttar Pradesh on Alert

by Colleen Fleiss on May 27, 2022 at 9:39 PM
Font : A-A+

Monkeypox: Uttar Pradesh on Alert

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to put persons with international travel history on its radar.

The officer of the director, infectious diseases, said: "Monitoring of people with rashes that cannot be related to an illness, particularly those who have recently traveled to a country where monkeypox cases were reported or had come in contact with a monkeypox patient, need to be monitored and asked to stay in isolation."

Monkeypox

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Advertisement


The department issued an advisory on Thursday evening saying that passengers coming from other states with a history of international travel will be under focus.

Health officials have been directed to follow the standard operating procedures (SoPs).

Monkeypox

A senior health official said: "Suspected patients need to stay in isolation until they get new skin on the spot of rashes or the doctor advises to end isolation. Blood and sputum samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and contact tracing of people who came in contact with a patient should be done up to the past 21 days, according to the advisory sent to all chief medical officers in the state."
Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention

Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention


Is the monkeypox outbreak a global concern? A rare self-limiting disease caused by a virus like smallpox with over 100 cases confirmed in the world.
Advertisement

Dr. Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors, said: "A majority of monkeypox patients have reported fever and rashes and swollen lymph nodes, and it is suspected the human-to-human transmission is via big respiratory droplets.

"Though there has been no case of monkeypox in India till May 22, there is a need to remain alert."

Cases have been reported from the UK, US, Europe, Canada and Australia.

The incubation period of this disease is 7 to 14 days, but can extend up to 21 days.

Source: IANS
Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in Canada

Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in Canada


Sixteen cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Canada by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). It is caused by the monkeypox virus.
Advertisement

Treating Monkeypox With Antiviral Drugs Might be Effective

Treating Monkeypox With Antiviral Drugs Might be Effective


A new study found little evidence of antiviral drugs in the treatment of monkeypox viral infection outbreaks but further research would be warranted.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker Vent Forte (Theophylline) Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Sanatogen Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Noscaphene (Noscapine) Color Blindness Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Drug Side Effects Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close