Monkeypox Test to Increase Access, Availability Developed

Mayo Clinic Laboratories begins testing for monkeypox, a rare viral infection, using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) orthopoxvirus test kit.



This announcement comes shortly after the Department of Health and Human Services' news release naming Mayo Clinic Laboratories as a crucial resource to address monkeypox testing access in communities throughout the country.

Monkeypox Testing Kit

"Our teams have worked collaboratively with the CDC to validate this test to provide patients with accurate and timely answers," says William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D., president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. "Access to testing is vital to combat infectious diseases to ensure patients are reducing the spread of the illness and receiving the treatments they need."