Medindia
Monkeypox Test to Increase Access, Availability Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on July 12, 2022 at 11:04 PM
Monkeypox Test to Increase Access, Availability Developed

Mayo Clinic Laboratories begins testing for monkeypox, a rare viral infection, using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) orthopoxvirus test kit.

This announcement comes shortly after the Department of Health and Human Services' news release naming Mayo Clinic Laboratories as a crucial resource to address monkeypox testing access in communities throughout the country.

Monkeypox Testing Kit

"Our teams have worked collaboratively with the CDC to validate this test to provide patients with accurate and timely answers," says William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D., president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. "Access to testing is vital to combat infectious diseases to ensure patients are reducing the spread of the illness and receiving the treatments they need."

Monkeypox

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Mayo Clinic's Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology will perform this testing in Rochester. The department, which is experienced in testing for rare infectious diseases, will ramp up testing capacity as needed. Patients can access testing through health care professionals who use Mayo Clinic Laboratories as their reference laboratory. Mayo Clinic Laboratories has an integrated logistics system to bring specimens from health care professionals nationwide to Rochester for testing.

Source: Eurekalert
Vaccination and Counter Measures Against Monkeypox

Vaccination and Counter Measures Against Monkeypox


Insights into vaccination and preventive measures against monkeypox could improve clinical outcomes of infected patients
Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention

Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention


Is the monkeypox outbreak a global concern? A rare self-limiting disease caused by a virus like smallpox with over 100 cases confirmed in the world.
The New Symptoms of Monkeypox

The New Symptoms of Monkeypox


Skin lesions in the genital and anal area and lower tiredness and fever are the new symptoms seen among new monkeypox patients.
