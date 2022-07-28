About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Monkeypox: How Does It Spread?

by Hannah Joy on July 28, 2022 at 2:55 PM
Font : A-A+

Monkeypox: How Does It Spread?

Monkeypox virus has been declared as public health emergency of international concern like COVID-19 and polio, as cases have crossed over 16,000 cases worldwide.

Four cases of the infectious disease have also been confirmed in India, including New Delhi.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Advertisement


Monkeypox: All You Need to Know

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease, related to smallpox and cowpox. The virus generally causes pimples or blister-like lesions and flu-like symptoms such as fever.

The lesions typically concentrate on the arms and legs, but in the latest outbreak, they're showing up more frequently on the genital and perianal area.
Monkeypox Virus Has More Mutations Than Expected

Monkeypox Virus Has More Mutations Than Expected


The monkeypox virus has mutated at an unexpected rate with an accelerated evolution. These significant genetic variations might suggest accelerated evolution.
Advertisement

It is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact.

Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets.

Transmission can also occur from contaminated materials such as linens, bedding, electronics and clothing that have infectious skin particles.

Touching objects that have been contaminated by monkeypox lesions or fluids may also increase the risk of spreading.

"We should all know about the transmission root of this virus. It spreads by close contact, skin to skin contact and droplet infection. So, we have to be careful about all these factors," Dr Satish Koul, Director of Internal Medicine at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said.

The disease has also been reported among three children -- two in the US and one in the Netherlands.

Monkeypox, even though is not a sexually transmitted disease, in the latest outbreak, it has mostly been spreading among men who have sex with men, according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

"We do have seen now two cases that have occurred in children. Both of those children are traced back to individuals who come from the men who have sex with men community, the gay men community," Walensky was quoted as saying in an interview with the Washington Post.

Monkeypox is usually considered mild and most people recover within four weeks without treatment.

However, the disease is frequently uncomfortable or painful, and can sometimes lead to complications that require close medical follow-up.

If one has "fever after travelling recently, or you have come in contact with somebody who has manifested symptoms of monkeypox, you should immediately seek consultations from your physician. As of now, prevention is the cure," Koul said.

According to Dr Manisha Arora, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, avoid coming in contact with an ill person.

The primary measures to control the outbreak are contact tracing and isolation.

It is also important that people confirmed with monkeypox disclose their contacts so they can be alerted to monitor for symptoms.

"Always wash hands properly and use an effective alcohol-based sanitizer. Never avoid using masks," Arora said.



Source: IANS
Can the Monkeypox Virus Spread Through Surface Contact?

Can the Monkeypox Virus Spread Through Surface Contact?


Detecting viral DNA in monkeypox patients' rooms does not prove that infection can occur after contact with the surfaces.
Advertisement

One Lesion may also Signal Monkeypox Infection

One Lesion may also Signal Monkeypox Infection


In individuals with a new sexual partner recently, a single lesion may also signal infection from the monkeypox virus.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen The Essence of Yoga Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Iron Intake Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Blood - Sugar Chart Daily Calorie Requirements Vent Forte (Theophylline) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close