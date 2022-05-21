Monkeypox: First Suspected Case Reported in Israel

Israel's first suspected case of monkeypox has been reported.
Earlier on Friday, a man in his 30s returning from western Europe visited Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv with suspicious virus lesions, according to separate statements issued by the Ministry and the hospital.
The patient, who was exposed to a monkeypox patient abroad, is in mild condition and has been hospitalized in quarantine to complete medical examination and supervision, they added.
Monkeypox In IsraelThe Ministry said it has opened an epidemiological investigation and is coordinating with the hospital the transfer of a clinical sample for diagnosis confirmation at the Israel Institute for Biological Research.
It urged those who had returned from abroad and developed a fever and a blistering rash to see a doctor.
So far, cases of monkeypox have been reported at least in Britain, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, France, the US, and Canada.
Monkeypox, a rare infection in humans, spreads through close contact between humans and animals and can also pass between humans after close contact.
Source: IANS