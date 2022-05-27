About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Monkeypox Cases in United States

by Colleen Fleiss on May 27, 2022 at 9:40 PM
Monkeypox Cases in United States

Nine monkeypox cases across seven states in the United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Local clinicians suspected these cases. They were identified by local laboratories and triggered local public health action to help with treatment and management of any potential contacts," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a press briefing.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
The nine cases have been identified in California, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Utah, Virginia and Washington state, Xinhua news agency reported.

Monkeypox in US

Officials expect more cases to be diagnosed as the CDC has urged doctors and the public to be on the lookout for symptoms.
Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention

Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention


Is the monkeypox outbreak a global concern? A rare self-limiting disease caused by a virus like smallpox with over 100 cases confirmed in the world.
"We shouldn't be surprised to see more cases reported in the United States in the upcoming days. It's actually a sign that Americans are remaining vigilant, and health care providers and public health workers are doing their job," said Raj Panjabi, White House senior director for health security and biodefense.

Source: IANS
Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in Canada

Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in Canada


Sixteen cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Canada by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). It is caused by the monkeypox virus.
Monkeypox Doesn

Monkeypox Doesn't Spread Easily by Air Like COVID, Says US CDC


Monkeypox doesn't spread via air like COVID-19. The CDC noted that the monkeypox virus transmission requires close contact with an infected person.
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
