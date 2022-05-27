Monkeypox Cases in United States

Monkeypox in US

Officials expect more cases to be diagnosed as the CDC has urged doctors and the public to be on the lookout for symptoms."We shouldn't be surprised to see more cases reported in the United States in the upcoming days. It's actually a sign that Americans are remaining vigilant, and health care providers and public health workers are doing their job," said Raj Panjabi, White House senior director for health security and biodefense.Source: IANS