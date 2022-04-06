Monitor Sleep With a Self-Powered Smart Pillow

Researchers of a team have discovered a self-powering smart pillow that tracks the position of the head and providess a potential solution for the sleep problems.



People who struggle to shut-eye may benefit from monitoring their sleep, but they have limited options for doing so. In a new study in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, it has been explained about a smart pillow that acts as a sensor more clearly.

Connection Between Sleep and the Smart Pillow

The human body needs as much sleep as it needs food and water. Yet many people fail to get enough sleep, thus affecting the mind and the body.