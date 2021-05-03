Moms Need Advice on Diet and Nutrition During Breastfeeding

When mothers in the survey were asked if they had received conflicting advice from their healthcare providers on what they should or should not eat while breastfeeding their food allergic child, more than 30% said they had received conflicting advice.The study authors point out that the survey did not specifically ask whether the child's allergist or primary care provider gave the advice. The study also makes clear that no mothers were encouraged to stop breastfeeding entirely.According to allergist Jay Lieberman, MD, chair of the ACAAI Food Allergy Committee, "There is no uniform guidance I'm aware of on this topic, which is perhaps one reason for the confusion. That's in part because there is not a lot of good data available. That said, there is little evidence that if a mother eats a food that the child is allergic to, that this will lead to a reaction in the child."Dr. Lieberman says he tells breastfeeding mothers to continue breastfeeding and eating whatever they want. However, if they feel more comfortable avoiding the child's allergen, that's fine as well, but to continue breastfeeding is ideal.For the 89% of mothers that continued to breastfeed after their child's food allergy diagnosis, 46% continued to eat the food their child was allergic to on a regular basis (greater than once per week) and did not alter how they provided breast milk to their child.An additional 25% continued to eat the food their child was allergic to on an infrequent basis (less than once per week) without altering how they provided breast milk to their child.Source: Eurekalert